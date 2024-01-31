Wall Street retreats from all-time highs as Fed holds rates unchanged, Alphabet tumbles

Stocks retreated on tech wreck: Wall Street pulled back from their record high levels as tech shares fell sharply following Microsoft and Alphabet’s less-than-impressive earnings results. Alphabet tumbled more than 7% due to disappointing Google ad revenue, dragging the telecommunication sector down nearly 4%. Nonetheless, the three benchmark indices all finished higher at close to their respective record-high levels in January.

Bitcoin finished lower, along with a drop in the US tech shares. Its upside momentum ran out of steam and finished flat in January after the SEC approved the spot ETFs. Profit taking might have been the cause after it hit a 9-month high of above 48,000 early in the month. Asian markets to open mixed: The Chinese stock markets continued its tepid movement amid the country’s economic turmoil. The merge of hundred rural banks is seen another measure for the government to avoid growing financial risks among small lenders. Despite the news, the Chinese stock markets are set to open higher, with the Hang Seng Index futures up 0.61%. However, other reginal stock markets are to fall following Wall Street’s pull back. ASX 200 futures fell 0.82%, and Nikkei 225 futures slid 1.12%.

Chart of the Day:

Nasdaq, daily – The tech-heavy index faced a technical resistance of around 17,600 at Fibonacci retracement of 112.80%. An overbought condition showing in the RSI may have caused the correction, with potential near-term support at near the 50-day moving average of between 16,600 and 16,700.

Source: CMC Markets as of 1 Feb 2024

Company News:

Qualcomm (NDX: QCOM) rose 2% amid an earnings beat, thanks to its handset chips sales, up 16% year on year. The semiconductor maker’s earnings per share came to US$2.75 on revenue of US$9.92 billion, largely topping estimates of US$2.37 and US$9.51 billion, respectively.

Today’s Agenda:

Australian Building Approvals for January

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for January

ECB President Lagarde Speaks

Eurozone flash CPI



