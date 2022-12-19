Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

A jump in rates sends Wall Street down amid gloomy economic outlooks
US stocks fell for the fourth consecutive trading day after the Fed’s hawkish guidance last week as bond yields jumped

19 Dec 2022

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 20/12/22
Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

19 Dec 2022

European markets edge cautiously higher, as oil prices rebound
It’s been a modestly positive start to the week for European markets after the declines of last week and as we head into the dying embers of a year

19 Dec 2022

Positive start expected in quieter week for economic data
After a relatively benign start to December, we saw sharp falls in European markets last week, with the DAX falling to five-week lows and the FTSE 100 to four-week lows.

19 Dec 2022

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 19/12/22
18 Dec 2022

ECB hawkish pivot pushes European markets to five-week lows
We’ve seen further weakness in European markets today, with the DAX falling to five-week lows and the FTSE100 to four-week lows, as the fallout from yesterday’s hawkish pivot

16 Dec 2022

The Week Ahead: BoJ rate decision; UK GDP; US PCE; Carnival results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 19 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

16 Dec 2022

Cumulative effects of monetary policy hit markets
With central banks raising interest rates and pledging further hikes, currencies could become volatile and equities are likely to struggle, argues the founder of Mott Capital Management.

16 Dec 2022

Recession fears return after ECB sparks big market sell-off
Any thoughts that we might see a so-called Santa rally into Christmas suffered a significant setback yesterday as European markets fell sharply after ECB President Christine Lagarde

16 Dec 2022

Darkened economic outlook and higher rate prospects sink Wall Street
Both US and EU markets tumbled on Thursday after a slew of central banks’ 50 bps rate hike, along with their hawkish guidance

15 Dec 2022

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22
15 Dec 2022

No Christmas cheer from Lagarde as markets dive on bleak outlook
European markets have seen big falls in the aftermath of today’s European Central Bank rate meeting, where President Christine Lagarde delivered the market equivalent of a “Bah Humbug” moment

15 Dec 2022

Bank of England and ECB both expected to hike rates by 50bps
US markets finished the session lower after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 50bps as expected while adjusting up its expectations for rate rises next year.

15 Dec 2022

Is the world’s second-largest economy ‘uninvestable’?
How investable is the world's 2nd largest economy right now (China)? Check out this article for all the industry insights!

14 Dec 2022

Fed’s reiteration of higher for longer rates sends Wall Street down
US stocks fell but bounced off session lows after the Fed raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing the funds rate to 4.25%-4.5%

14 Dec 2022

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 15/12/22
14 Dec 2022

Stocks slip back as Fed decision comes into view
European markets have undergone a rather subdued session ahead of tonight’s Fed rate decision, where it's widely expected we’ll see a downshift to a 50bps rate hike, as inflationary pressures subside.

14 Dec 2022

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further
MarketGauge's Mish Schneider pays a visit to two members of her Economic Modern Family – a group of ETFs that paint a broad picture of the US economy.

14 Dec 2022

Altria Group Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19th December 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

18 Dec 2022

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 19 December 2022

16 Dec 2022

Are US stock indices set to resume downtrend?
Wednesday's Fed announcement could put US markets back on a bearish footing, according to data produced by analysts at Trading on the Mark.

13 Dec 2022

Is the S&P 500 in the middle of a market correction?
The S&P 500 has fallen on 10 of the last 12 trading days, writes Helene Meisler. Are further declines in the offing?

13 Dec 2022

AT&T Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 12th December 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

11 Dec 2022

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; US, UK inflation; Adobe results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 12 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

09 Dec 2022

Risk-off sentiment: coming soon to a market near you?
The market reaction to Fed chair Jay Powell's speech last Wednesday pointed to a risk-off moment as the global economy heads towards stagflation.

06 Dec 2022

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022
View our recording of the latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, with expert insights from our chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

05 Dec 2022

Revisiting three German stocks | Relative Rotation Graphs
Get the big picture in one picture, with RRG Research. This week, Trevor Neil follows up to assess how three stocks are performing, having rebounded from year-to-date lows.

05 Dec 2022

Incitec Pivot Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 5th December 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

04 Dec 2022

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022

Commodities to watch in December
"When commodities wake up, expect volatility," writes MarketGauge's Mish Schneider.

30 Nov 2022

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

27 Nov 2022

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 28 November 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

25 Nov 2022

Gold could trace a volatile path in coming months
Gold prices may fluctuate in the remainder of 2022 and the first few months of 2023, say analysts at Trading on the Mark.

24 Nov 2022

The Kiwi dollar faces upside pressure as RBNZ is set for an unprecedent 75 bps rate hike
The Reserve Banks of New Zealand is forecasted to raise its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 75 basis points, bringing the interest rate to 4.25% later today

23 Nov 2022