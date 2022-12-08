Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tech leads Wall Street to rebound ahead of key PPI data

wall street

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

08 Dec 2022, 21:30

Wall Street snapped a 5-day losing streak as investors continued to bet for the Fed’s slowdown in tightening policy at the back of cooling inflation. The most rate-sensitive sector, tech stocks, led broad gains, with Nasdaq up 1%. Traders are eyeing the upcoming US PPI data that is due for release later today, which will provide important clues to the inflation trajectory ahead of the November CPI data next week in conjunction with the Fed’s last policy meeting in 2022.

The US dollar index extended losses despite a rebound in bond yields overnight, pushing up commodity currencies and metal prices. On the other hand, crude prices fell for the fifth straight trading day to a fresh year-low level as oil futures continued to price in a recession-led gloomy demand outlook, dragging on energy stocks and sending European markets down, given a positive correlation between oil price and inflation this year.

The bright side is still centring on Chinese stocks as China is poised to rule out more easing measures on its property sector and Covid controls, which lifted the Hang Seng Index by 3% on Thursday. China’s CPI and PPI data will be on watch in today’s Asian session.

  • Nasdaq outperformed broad markets as tech shares got lifted by the Fed bets. 9 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with Technology and Consumer Discretionary leading gains, both up more than 1%. Energy and Communication Services were the laggards, down 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.  
  • Tesla shares cut early losses and finished slightly lower. The EV maker’s stocks were sold off sharply in the week due to a slew of negative news around concerns about its EV’s demand outlook and the financing burden on Twitter. However, it looks like all the negatives have been digested so far, the share’s price has bounced a session low of $169, which is near its one-year low level seen in late November.
  • Asian equity markets are set to open higher. ASX futures were up 0.32%, Nikkei 225 futures advanced 0.58% and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.50%. In ASX, miner stocks were still on their swift rebounding trend on China-fuelled optimism. However, oil and gas producers are under pressure due to the sharp decline in energy prices.
  • Gold futures were higher, thanks to a softened US dollar, but it is still facing pivotal resistance around 1,800 at the 200-day moving average. The upside momentum seems to lose steam ahead of the US key inflation data next week.
  • WTI futures gave up early gains, facing near-term key resistance of 75, approaching the further support of 70, as oil markets slumped further on recession worries. But should the US CPI rise again, oil may get a respite from the recent selloff.
  • Cryptocurrencies had a decent rebound amid broad risk-on sentiment. Bitcoin climbed 2% to above 17,000 for the first time in one week and Ethereum rose 3.7% to 1,280. It looks like the digital world is on its rebounding pace from the FTX-induced crash.


Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 09/12/22
News

European markets struggle as concerns about economic outlook abound
News

Recession worries tip US 10-year yields to three-month lows

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

08 Dec 2022
News

European markets struggle as concerns about economic outlook abound

European markets have got off to a slow start to the day, with a rebound in oil prices giving the energy sector a modest lift, while bond yields have rebounded off the lows of yesterday.

08 Dec 2022
News

Recession worries tip US 10-year yields to three-month lows

European markets fell for the third day in succession yesterday, weighed down by concerns over weak economic data, and a stickier inflation outlook.

08 Dec 2022