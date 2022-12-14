G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff -
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ -
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada -
Trading Idea of the Day
NASDAQ:TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to make history with one of the largest foreign investments in the United States. The company will announce plans on Tuesday to build its second chip plant in Arizona, increasing its investment in the state to $40B.
- Warren Buffet recently took a major position in TSMC in a bet that the world cannot do without silicon.
- Price trading near key weekly support of $75
- Price is trading near the 200-moving day average (red line).
- There is positive momentum on the MACD indicator, indicating bullish price action momentum.
- RSI is currently in the middle of the range which indicates neither overbought nor oversold, but if you're bullish, can wait a little bit more until RSI is more in the oversold (<50) region for additional confirmation.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Will content moderation scrutiny weigh on Meta’s share price?
Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Fed raises interest rates half a point to highest level in 15 years (CNBC)
- The Fed projects raising rates as high as 5.1% before ending inflation battle (CNBC)
- Bank of England seen hiking by a half-point as inflation shows signs of peaking (CNBC)
- Binance CEO says deposits are ‘coming back in’ but sees ‘bumpy’ road ahead for the crypto firm (CNBC)
- European Central Bank set for 50 basis point rate hike on hopes that inflation has peaked (CNBC)
- UK inflation falls from 41-year high as fuel price surge eases (CNBC)
-
Morgan Stanley upgrades its 2023 growth outlook for China, expects stronger and earlier rebound (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.