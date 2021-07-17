Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FX Analysis

Chart of the week – EUR/USD potential bullish signals detected at range support

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

17 Jul 2021, 18:40

Chart of the week – EUR/USD 

EUR/USD potential bullish signals detected at range support

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 17 Jul 2021 at 1:00pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

  • The recent -203 pips decline seen in the EUR/USD from its 25 June high of 1.1975 to 14 July low of 1.1772 has reached the lower boundary of a 7-month “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 6 January 2021.
  • In conjunction, bullish signals have been detected as well; the on-going decline from the 25 June minor high of 1.1975 has evolved into a potential minor bullish reversal “Descending Wedge” configuration coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen on the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) at its oversold region. These observations suggest that recent downside momentum of price action has started to wane which advocates a potential recovery in EUR/USD at least in the short-term horizon.
  • Watch the 1.1770 key short-term pivotal support and a break above 1.1850 intermediate resistance (upper boundary of the minor “Descending Wedge”) may trigger a short-term push up towards the next resistances at 1.1990 and 1.2110.
  • On the flipside, a 4-hour close below 1.1770 invalidates the short-term push up scenario for a continuation of the two-month decline since 25 May high to retest the 31 March swing low of 1.1710 and below it opens up scope for a further down move towards 1.1610 (4 November 2020 medium-term swing low).


