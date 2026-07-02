DAX unfazed by semiconductor sell-off as South Korea briefly halts trading
The DAX is expected to remain relatively insulated from renewed semiconductor volatility as investors rotate towards German cyclical stocks.
Semiconductor sell-off hits South Korea
The accelerating correction in the semiconductor sector briefly triggered sell-side circuit breakers in South Korea today, extending what has already been an exceptionally volatile year for the country's equity market. Index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix came under intense selling pressure as reports that Meta may sell excess AI computing capacity fuelled concerns over a potential shift in semiconductor demand dynamics, weighing heavily on chipmakers' share prices.
The DAX is expected to remain largely insulated from these developments, however, given its relatively limited exposure to technology stocks. Only Infineon is likely to attract closer attention, although its shares are trading broadly stable ahead of the opening. Even so, investor sentiment across the semiconductor sector remains highly nervous amid elevated valuations.
Cyclicals return to favour
Over recent sessions, investors have increasingly rotated back into cyclical sectors, with BASF, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen attracting renewed buying interest. Hopes of a gradual stabilisation in the German economy, combined with easing energy prices, are improving the outlook for economically sensitive industries. Similar rotation strategies have emerged several times in recent years; the key question now is whether Germany has finally reached a genuine cyclical turning point.
US jobs report in focus
Attention today will centre on the US non-farm payrolls report, which has been brought forward because Wall Street will be closed tomorrow for the Independence Day holiday. Investors will also closely monitor US factory orders for further indications of economic momentum. From a technical perspective, the DAX is expected to trade within a range of 24,800 to 25,150 points during today's session.
DAX extends consolidation as positive sentiment lifts Asian markets into quarter-end
The DAX is expected to consolidate near 25,000 as stronger Asian markets, China PMIs and quarter-end positioning support sentiment.
DAX steadies as bargain hunters return to technology and semiconductor stocks
The DAX is finding support after Wall Street's rebound lifted sentiment across Asia, with investors buying back into technology and chip stocks. Infineon has benefited from that renewed AI optimism, but oil prices and upcoming German and US data could quickly take control of the market narrative again.
DAX drifts as Infineon gains while SAP and Bayer stay under pressure
The DAX is struggling for direction as investors split between Wall Street optimism and a more defensive summer stance. Infineon is still benefiting from the AI and semiconductor trade, while SAP and Bayer remain under pressure amid profit-taking and legal uncertainty.