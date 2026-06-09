DAX steadies as bargain hunters return to technology and semiconductor stocks

The DAX is finding support after Wall Street's rebound

The DAX is stabilising after a stronger session on Wall Street helped lift broader risk appetite. That rebound carried over into Asia, where markets in Japan and South Korea also moved higher, giving European investors a steadier backdrop to work with at the start of the session.

According to the German source, bargain hunters have used the recent weakness to step back into the market rather than retreat from it. That does not mean the mood has become relaxed, but it does suggest investors are still willing to buy dips when sentiment around global growth and technology improves.

Technology and chip stocks are back in focus

Technology shares are again leading the tone of the market, especially semiconductor names. In Asia, the gains in Samsung and SK Hynix helped reinforce the idea that enthusiasm around AI-linked chip demand remains intact despite recent volatility.

That same theme also supported Infineon, which the source says was among the German winners as investors continued to back companies seen as beneficiaries of the AI investment cycle. The challenge for markets is that confidence in this theme still looks strong, but the timing of when that semiconductor boom eventually cools remains difficult to judge.

Oil and macro data could quickly shift the mood

The source expects trading to become calmer in the short term, but that calm may not last. Developments in the Middle East, moves in oil prices , and a fresh batch of macro data from Germany and the US are all likely to shape market direction over the next few sessions.

In Germany, traders are watching trade balance figures and industrial data. In the US, the focus turns to ADP employment, wholesale inventories and existing home sales. With the European Central Bank meeting this week and the Federal Reserve due next week, those releases may carry more market influence than usual.

The near-term DAX range still looks tight

From a technical perspective, the German source sees the DAX trading inside a relatively narrow near-term range between 24,500 and 24,700 points. That suggests the index is stabilising, but not yet breaking into a more decisive trend.

For now, that leaves the market balanced between renewed appetite for technology exposure and the risk that macro headlines or energy prices disturb the rebound. If the data backdrop starts to weaken again, the recent stabilisation could prove fragile.