DAX drifts as Infineon gains while SAP and Bayer stay under pressure

The DAX is stuck between Wall Street optimism and summer caution

There is still very little conviction in the DAX . Part of the market continues to look towards Wall Street, where the steady run of index records is keeping sentiment supported and making German blue chips appear relatively cheap by comparison.

At the same time, another part of the market is becoming more defensive as the summer lull approaches. That split is leaving the DAX caught in a holding pattern rather than building a clear directional move.

Infineon is still benefiting from the AI and semiconductor trade

One area that is still attracting steady interest is the AI and semiconductor theme. According to the source article, investors who are staying engaged are still concentrating on the market's recent winners, and Infineon remains one of the clearest beneficiaries of that positioning.

That does not mean money is flowing broadly back into the German market. It looks more like selective participation, with investors focusing on familiar structural stories rather than embracing the whole index.

Oil prices and Eurozone inflation are keeping nerves stretched

The stop-start tone in US-Iran peace negotiations is also adding to the market's tension. The shifting headlines are making investors slightly more cautious, especially because the recent rise in oil prices is already showing up in Eurozone inflation data.

The source notes that consumer prices in the Eurozone rose by 3.2% year-on-year in May, still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target. That keeps the inflation backdrop uncomfortable and makes it harder for equity investors to relax completely.

SAP and Bayer remain the main drags inside the index

At the weaker end of the DAX, SAP is coming under pressure from short-term profit-taking, while Bayer is still struggling with the long shadow of the Monsanto acquisition. Investors are waiting for the US Supreme Court's upcoming decision later this month, but the outcome is still uncertain enough to keep many traders cautious.

Bayer also had to set aside another EUR2bn in its latest quarterly results because of the continuing legal disputes in the US. That ongoing drain is weighing on cash flow and reinforcing the view that the company is not yet close to a clean resolution.