DAX stabilises while Wall Street recovers faster from Middle East escalation

The DAX reaction is weaker, but still controlled

The DAX is showing a sizeable loss on the Frankfurt board, but the broader market reaction to the latest escalation in the Middle East still looks relatively moderate. Given the sharp rise in energy prices, the German source argues that equity losses around the world could have been much heavier.

That leaves investors focused on two immediate variables: how long the higher level in crude oil prices lasts, and how EUR/USD develops from here. For European markets, both matter because they feed directly into inflation expectations, imported energy costs and the outlook for economic growth.

Oil above $100 would be a more serious test for Europe

The source notes that US President Donald Trump is officially assuming a possible duration of four to five weeks for the military conflict. On that time frame, the impact on the European economy could remain manageable, especially if crude prices stay around the $80 to $85 area.

The more difficult scenario would be a sustained move above $100 that lasts for several months. That would become a much more serious factor for Europe because higher energy costs could weigh on growth and bring inflation pressure back into focus.

Wall Street has a different energy exposure

Japan and China are also exposed because both depend heavily on external oil supplies. A longer disruption to supply chains could slow global growth and lift inflation again, which would make the current market calm harder to sustain.

The US is in a different position. The source points out that fracking has turned the country into a net exporter of crude oil products, leaving US companies less directly exposed to the Middle East escalation than Europe or China. That helps explain why Wall Street has almost recovered its pre-market losses faster than the DAX .

Defensive stocks and defence names are leading the relative winners

Inside the DAX, cyclical sectors and financial stocks are carrying much of the pressure. The relative winners are more crisis-sensitive or defensive names, including Rheinmetall, Deutsche Boerse, RWE, Munich Re and Fresenius Medical Care.

For now, that pattern still looks like a typical market response to a geopolitical shock. The source stresses that the situation should continue to be monitored and not underestimated, with the diplomatic positioning of Russia and China likely to remain important for the next stage of the market reaction.