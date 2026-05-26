Middle East tensions keep oil, the DAX and Wall Street on edge

Hormuz remains the key geopolitical pressure point for energy markets

Global markets have spent the latest trading sessions focused once again on the geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. At the centre of the concern is Iran and the still fragile situation around the Strait of Hormuz, the passage through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil trade moves.

Although diplomatic efforts have continued, shipping conditions remain restricted and repeated incidents have kept investors alert to the risk of a broader disruption. That is why oil traders are still treating even a limited deterioration in the security backdrop as a meaningful supply shock.

Brent is staying elevated because even small disruptions matter

The most immediate market response has come through the energy complex. Brent crude has remained at a high level and has continued to swing sharply as investors try to price the risk of further supply disruption from the region.

The German source notes that Brent traded at times well above $110 per barrel, reflecting the view that even relatively small interruptions to tanker traffic could have outsized consequences for global energy supply and for inflation expectations more broadly.

The DAX is more exposed than Wall Street to an oil-price shock

European equities, and Germany in particular, are feeling the pressure more acutely. Energy-sensitive sectors such as chemicals, industrials and autos remain especially vulnerable because higher oil and gas prices feed directly into operating costs and weaken the regional growth outlook.

That leaves the DAX in a more fragile position than the major US indices. Germany's energy-intensive industrial base means the market is more exposed to a prolonged oil shock, particularly if higher fuel costs begin to erode already weak eurozone growth expectations.

Wall Street is proving more resilient, but inflation risk has not gone away

US equities have so far shown more resilience, largely because large-cap technology and AI-linked stocks continue to attract support. Investors are still willing to believe that structural AI growth can offset near-term geopolitical anxiety, which has helped stabilise the main US benchmarks.

Even so, the picture is not risk-free. Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, pushing investors to think again about bond yields, safe-haven demand and whether strong earnings can continue to outweigh geopolitical stress. If energy costs stay elevated for longer, that balancing act could become much harder for Wall Street.