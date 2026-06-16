CMC Markets Canada (CMCX), a global provider of online trading technology for retail, professional and institutional clients, has expanded its platform offering with the launch of MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

The addition of MT5 broadens CMC Markets' platform ecosystem in Canada, providing clients with greater choice in how they access and trade global financial markets.

Available alongside CMC's proprietary trading platform, MT5 enables clients to access more than 1,100 instruments, including US and Canadian shares, indices, commodities and forex, through a single account.

The launch reflects CMC Markets' continued investment in technology and product innovation, supporting its strategy to deliver a best-in-class trading experience built on flexibility, choice and market access.

Felix Wong, Vice President of Distribution, CMC Markets North America, said:

“The launch expands platform choice for our Canadian clients and complements CMC Markets' existing offering. By combining MT5's capabilities with access to more than 1,100 instruments, we are giving traders greater flexibility in how they engage with global markets.”

MT5 offers advanced charting and technical analysis tools, algorithmic trading functionality through Expert Advisors (EAs), Depth of Market (DoM) capabilities and cross-device access across desktop, web and mobile.

The launch marks the latest step in CMC Markets' continued investment in the Canadian market, enhancing its multi-asset offering and providing clients with greater flexibility to trade across global markets.

About CMC Markets

Founded in 1989 to make financial markets more accessible, CMC Markets has evolved into a leading global multi-asset financial services firm, underpinned by best-in-class technology. With over 36 years' experience and offices in London, Sydney, Singapore, Canada, Dubai and across Europe, the company serves a global base of retail, professional and institutional clients.

As a CIRO-regulated broker, CMC Markets Canada Inc. provides Canadian traders with access to a transparent, trusted, and professionally supported trading environment.