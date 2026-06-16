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CMC Markets Canada Expands Platform Offering with Launch of MetaTrader 5

  • CMC Markets Canada launches MetaTrader 5, expanding platform choice for Canadian traders

  • Clients gain access to more than 1,100 instruments across shares, futures, indices, commodities and forex

  • Launch supports CMC Markets' strategy to deliver greater flexibility, choice and access across global markets

CMC Markets Author
written by
CMC Markets

10-minute read

CMC Markets Canada (CMCX), a global provider of online trading technology for retail, professional and institutional clients, has expanded its platform offering with the launch of MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

The addition of MT5 broadens CMC Markets' platform ecosystem in Canada, providing clients with greater choice in how they access and trade global financial markets.

Available alongside CMC's proprietary trading platform, MT5 enables clients to access more than 1,100 instruments, including US and Canadian shares, indices, commodities and forex, through a single account.

The launch reflects CMC Markets' continued investment in technology and product innovation, supporting its strategy to deliver a best-in-class trading experience built on flexibility, choice and market access.

MetaTrader 5 x CMC

Felix Wong, Vice President of Distribution, CMC Markets North America, said:

“The launch expands platform choice for our Canadian clients and complements CMC Markets' existing offering. By combining MT5's capabilities with access to more than 1,100 instruments, we are giving traders greater flexibility in how they engage with global markets.”

MT5 offers advanced charting and technical analysis tools, algorithmic trading functionality through Expert Advisors (EAs), Depth of Market (DoM) capabilities and cross-device access across desktop, web and mobile.

The launch marks the latest step in CMC Markets' continued investment in the Canadian market, enhancing its multi-asset offering and providing clients with greater flexibility to trade across global markets.

About CMC Markets

Founded in 1989 to make financial markets more accessible, CMC Markets has evolved into a leading global multi-asset financial services firm, underpinned by best-in-class technology. With over 36 years' experience and offices in London, Sydney, Singapore, Canada, Dubai and across Europe, the company serves a global base of retail, professional and institutional clients.

As a CIRO-regulated broker, CMC Markets Canada Inc. provides Canadian traders with access to a transparent, trusted, and professionally supported trading environment.

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CMC Markets Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and a Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. CFDs and OTC options are distributed in Canada by CMC Markets Canada Inc. acting as principal. Trading CFDs and OTC options involves a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should be prepared for the risk of losing their entire investment and, in some cases, further amounts. OTC options are non-exchange traded derivatives and may be less liquid, more volatile, and subject to greater counterparty risk than exchange-traded options. CFD trading is available in jurisdictions in which CMC Markets is registered or exempt from registration and, in the province of Alberta, is available to Accredited Investors only. OTC options are offered only to eligible clients, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. CMC Markets is an execution-only dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations regarding the purchase or sale of CFDs or OTC options. For full details of our fees, please refer to our rates schedule. CMC Markets is remunerated through the spread, which is the difference between the bid and ask price. Commission and holding costs may also apply.

CMC Markets Canada Inc. est membre de l'Organisme canadien de réglementation des investissements et du Fonds canadien de protection des investisseurs. Les CFD et les options de gré à gré sont distribués au Canada par CMC Markets Canada Inc. agissant à titre de mandant. Le trading de CFD et d'options de gré à gré comporte un degré de risque élevé et peut ne pas convenir à tous les investisseurs. Les investisseurs doivent être prêts à assumer le risque de perdre la totalité de leur investissement et, dans certains cas, des montants supplémentaires. Les options de gré à gré sont des dérivés non négociés en bourse et peuvent être moins liquides, plus volatiles et soumises à un risque de contrepartie plus élevé que les options négociées en bourse. Le trading de CFD est disponible dans les juridictions où CMC Markets est enregistré ou exempté d'enregistrement et, dans la province de l'Alberta, il est réservé aux investisseurs accrédités. Les options de gré à gré ne sont proposées qu'aux clients éligibles, sous réserve des exigences réglementaires applicables. CMC Markets est un courtier qui se limite à l'exécution des ordres et ne fournit pas de conseils ou de recommandations en matière d'investissement concernant l'achat ou la vente de CFD ou d'options de gré à gré. Pour plus de détails sur nos frais, veuillez consulter notre grille tarifaire. CMC Markets est rémunérée via le spread, qui correspond à la différence entre le prix acheteur (bid) et le prix vendeur (ask). Des commissions et des frais de détention peuvent également s'appliquer.

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* CMC Markets Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of CMC Markets plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

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