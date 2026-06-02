Yen weakness builds as USD/JPY nears key resistance
USD/JPY is pushing back towards 159.50, a level that acted as support and resistance before Japan's late-April intervention. If that barrier gives way, the pair could retest 160.50, while the Bank of Japan's delayed policy meeting and still-elevated oil prices continue to leave the yen exposed.
USD/JPY is pushing back towards a key resistance zone
USD/JPY has been climbing back above 159 and is now approaching 159.50, an area that acted as both support and resistance from mid-April before Japan's intervention at the end of that month. That makes the level important not just technically, but also as a gauge of whether the market is prepared to challenge the same zone again.
If the pair can break convincingly above 159.50, the next upside target looks closer to 160.50, which would take USD/JPY back towards the highs reached before Japanese officials stepped in. The chart setup therefore looks less like a random rebound and more like a test of whether yen weakness is starting to rebuild momentum.
Momentum is firming, but the bigger signal is still the price level
There are signs that momentum is improving alongside the move. The RSI is drifting towards 60, which suggests the pair may still have room to accelerate before becoming technically overstretched. That does not guarantee a breakout, but it does support the idea that bullish pressure is building rather than fading.
For traders, though, the main issue remains the resistance itself. A stronger RSI can reinforce a move higher, but the real signal would come from USD/JPY clearing 159.50 and holding above it. Without that, the pair may still be vulnerable to another pause or reversal near a level that has already attracted policy attention before.
The Bank of Japan may have left the yen exposed for now
One reason the yen remains vulnerable is the timing of the Bank of Japan's next policy decision. The next meeting is not until the week of 15 June, leaving the market with time to keep testing the currency if traders conclude that the BoJ is still unlikely to raise rates immediately.
According to the TradingView analysis, markets are already leaning towards a hike either in June or July, with June odds near 70% and July closer to 80%. Even so, the delay before the meeting gives USD/JPY room to keep moving if investors believe the central bank will wait rather than surprise with a stronger near-term signal.
Oil is another source of pressure on the yen
The yen's weakness is not only about policy expectations. Higher oil prices can also weigh on the Japanese currency, especially if crude starts moving back towards the $100-a-barrel area. Because Japan is a large energy importer, more expensive oil can worsen the country's external balance and increase demand for dollars.
That means traders watching USD/JPY should keep one eye on energy markets too. If oil prices rise again while the BoJ stays cautious, the pair could find another reason to push beyond resistance and place renewed pressure on Japanese policymakers.
USD/JPY may be heading higher if 158.5 support holds
USD/JPY has climbed back above 158.5, a level that had acted as support before Japan's apparent intervention on 30 April. If the pair can hold that area, 160 may come back into focus, while a failure to stay above 158.5 could point to a move back towards 155.50.
Brent oil nears major support as peace hopes rise
Brent crude has fallen back towards a key $93-$96 support zone as hopes for easing tensions between the US and Iran improve the outlook for supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The market is now close to a major technical decision point, with support potentially setting up either a deeper reversal towards $72 or a renewed move back towards the $119 highs.