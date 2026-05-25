Brent oil nears major support as peace hopes rise

Peace hopes are pulling Brent back towards a critical support zone

Oil prices are falling sharply as talks of peace between the US and Iran raise hopes that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and that crude will continue to flow out of the region. That shift in sentiment has pulled Brent below $100 and pushed the market back towards an important support range between $93 and $96.

This area matters because it has already proved its importance once before. The last time Brent traded in that range was in early April, and support held firmly enough to help trigger a rebound towards the highs near $119.

The same area could now become the neckline of a double-top pattern

The technical setup is more fragile this time because Brent may be forming a double top. If the market breaks below the $93-$96 region, that area would begin to act as the neckline of the pattern and could confirm a broader bearish reversal.

In that scenario, Brent could move back towards the levels seen before the war shock in late February, around $72. That makes the current support zone one of the most important technical thresholds in the market right now.

Brent crude daily chart with RSI, extracted from TradingView on 25 May 2026.

If support holds, the upside could reopen quickly

The bearish case is not the only one in play. If the neckline and support area continue to hold, it would suggest that Brent is once again stabilising at a level where buyers are prepared to step back in.

That could open the way for a rebound towards the previous highs around $119 and potentially beyond. In other words, the current test is important not only because it may confirm a top, but also because holding support could re-establish the wider uptrend.

RSI suggests momentum currently favours another test of support

Momentum indicators are leaning towards the bearish side for now. The relative strength index has turned lower, suggesting that downside momentum has taken over and increasing the probability of a fresh test of support.

That leaves Brent at a major crossroads. Whether the $93-$96 zone breaks or holds may determine the next significant swing in oil prices.