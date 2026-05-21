USD/JPY may be heading higher if 158.5 support holds

USD/JPY has reclaimed the 158.5 area

USD/JPY has moved back above 158.5, a level that had acted as support before the apparent Japanese government intervention on 30 April. The recovery is technically important because it puts the pair back near the range that was in place before that intervention attempt.

The move also raises a broader policy question. If USD/JPY can hold above 158.5, traders may conclude that the earlier intervention has not done enough to produce a lasting recovery in the yen. That could make the reclaimed support zone the main tactical level for the next phase of trading.

For now, the setup is conditional rather than cleanly bullish. The 158.5 area needs to keep acting as support if the rebound is to turn into a more convincing move higher.

The 160 level is back in focus

A sustained hold above 158.5 could encourage traders to test 160 again. That level is important not only because it is a round number, but also because it may show whether Japanese authorities are willing to respond again as yen weakness returns to uncomfortable territory.

If there is no policy response around 160, the source analysis suggests that USD/JPY could try to push through resistance and move back towards the highs seen in July 2024 around 161.5 to 162. That would imply that the market is prepared to challenge the intervention line again.

Still, a move towards those levels may not be straightforward. The closer USD/JPY gets to 160, the more traders may watch for verbal intervention, a shift in BoJ signalling or a sudden change in broader risk appetite.

Source: TradingView, 21 May 2026

Momentum has not confirmed the move yet

The bullish case is not without tension. The source notes that the RSI is consolidating and is not giving a clear directional signal, with one trendline pointing lower and another, drawn from the January 2026 lows, pointing higher.

That matters because a price break without stronger momentum can be vulnerable to reversal, especially in a currency pair as sensitive to policy expectations as USD/JPY. Traders may therefore want to see both price and momentum improve before treating the move as a cleaner breakout.

In practical terms, the chart is less about chasing strength and more about watching whether support holds. A flat or mixed RSI does not prevent further upside, but it does reduce the quality of the signal.

A break back below 158.5 would weaken the upside case

The main risk to the bullish view is straightforward. If USD/JPY cannot hold above 158.5, the recovered support area would fail again and the pair could retrace towards the 155.50 support region.

That makes 158.5 the key decision point for the current setup. Above it, 160 remains the next upside level to watch, with a further move towards 161.5 to 162 possible if resistance gives way. Below it, the market may start to treat the rebound as a failed breakout.

The wider backdrop also remains important. Rising rates in Japan and higher oil prices continue to put pressure on both the government and the Bank of Japan to support the currency, even though the yen has not materially strengthened after the earlier intervention.