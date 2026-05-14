Trump-Xi summit will test markets across technology, trade and strategic resources

Trump and Xi are meeting against a tense geopolitical backdrop

Donald Trump arrives in Beijing today for a state visit that runs through Friday 15 May, marking the return of a US president to China for a visit of this level after almost a decade. The summit with Xi Jinping comes at a time when trade relations have deteriorated, the technology rivalry has intensified and instability in the Middle East is adding a fresh layer of macro pressure.

The meeting is taking place in a world shaped by strategic competition between the two largest economies. Tensions around Iran and uncertainty over the security of energy routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, add to the risks for the global economy and for China in particular, given its heavy dependence on imported energy.

Trade, chips and tone management are the market-moving agenda items

The agenda has three issues with clear market-moving potential: the direction of the trade war, access to advanced technology and the possibility of larger Chinese purchases of US goods. The business forum around the visit is expected to draw major technology and industrial companies, leaving investors alert to any signals involving Nvidia , Boeing or restrictions on advanced chips.

A joint press conference will be important because it may show whether both sides are prepared to lower the temperature of the confrontation. The final communiqu� on Friday is likely to be the key catalyst for markets. Any progress on trade, technology access or purchases of US products could improve risk appetite, while a more aggressive tone would revive fears of another escalation.

Semiconductors and strategic resources remain the core bargaining chips

The technology dispute remains central to the summit. The US still holds the lead in the design and development of advanced chips, while China retains a dominant position in large parts of the industrial chain tied to batteries, solar panels and critical minerals. Those materials remain essential for the energy transition and for the broader technology sector.

Beijing has increasingly used its influence over strategic inputs such as rare earths, graphite and magnesium as leverage in response to Washington's commercial and technological restrictions. Against that backdrop, the presence of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang in the business delegation is being read as a sign that semiconductors and artificial intelligence remain at the heart of any attempt to reopen dialogue.

Natural gas, agriculture and aviation may become the practical trade-offs

Beyond technology, the visit also aims to support commercial agreements in sectors that matter directly to the US. The business delegation includes representatives from major companies looking to expand access to the Chinese market and strengthen economic cooperation. Markets will be watching especially closely for developments in aviation, liquefied natural gas and agricultural exports.

Washington is expected to push Beijing to increase purchases of soybeans, meat and US energy as a way to narrow the bilateral trade imbalance and ease some of the tariff pressure built up in recent years. That leaves Boeing, semiconductors and strategic raw materials as some of the most sensitive points in the broader economic relationship between Washington and Beijing.