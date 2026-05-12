US CPI and the STEO could drive fresh energy-market volatility

CPI and the STEO could combine into a high-volatility macro session

Tuesday's calendar brings two releases that could matter well beyond the energy complex. First comes the US CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, followed later by the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook. Together, they offer markets a clearer read on whether energy prices are still feeding inflation pressure and whether that pressure is likely to remain persistent.

The source article argues that this matters because the backdrop is already tense. Brent is consolidating around $100 a barrel, natural-gas pricing is diverging sharply between the US and the rest of the world, and gasoline remains sensitive to both inflation fears and possible fiscal relief measures.

Oil markets are still trying to price longer-lasting disruption

The immediate focus in the STEO will be the EIA's medium-term price projections for Brent and Henry Hub natural gas. The source notes that although Brent has struggled to break sustainably through the $120 area, the futures curve is sending a more complex signal. Longer-dated contracts have shifted higher, while backwardation has narrowed, suggesting that part of the market is starting to assume supply and logistics disruptions may last longer than previously expected.

That interpretation is reinforced by a thinner strategic buffer and continuing uncertainty around non-OPEC supply. If the EIA lifts its longer-term oil-price assumptions or trims confidence in the supply outlook, energy markets may see another burst of volatility.

Natural gas remains split between US oversupply and international tightness

Natural gas tells a different but equally important story. In the US, Henry Hub futures are still being restrained by abundant domestic supply and temporary bottlenecks in export capacity. In Europe and Asia, however, inventory positions remain much tighter, and competition for LNG cargoes is keeping international benchmarks better supported.

That divergence matters because it highlights how regional imbalances can keep cross-market volatility elevated even when one local benchmark appears calm. Delays to major export projects would only make that split more important over time.

Gasoline and CPI may shape the next inflation conversation

Gasoline is also back in focus as a bridge between energy markets and inflation expectations. The source points out that EIA projections remain above what the futures curve is currently implying once consumer-facing costs are taken into account. That gap may reflect hopes for weaker demand, lower refining margins or even temporary fiscal easing if energy costs continue to squeeze households.

At the same time, CPI will tell markets whether energy is still threatening to destabilise the broader inflation outlook. If the data comes in firmer than expected, traders may quickly reassess rate expectations and the path of the dollar. That is why today's releases matter: they may not just move oil, gas and gasoline, but also the wider macro narrative around inflation and policy.