Big Tech earnings will test whether AI hype can keep driving the Nasdaq

Big Tech earnings arrive in the middle of a macro-heavy week

This is not just another earnings cluster. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft all report after Wednesday's close, with Apple following on Thursday, and they do so in the middle of a week already packed with inflation releases, first-quarter GDP data and major central-bank decisions.

That backdrop matters because it leaves investors balancing two narratives at once. On one side, markets are still trying to gauge whether Europe and the US are drifting closer to a stagflation-style mix of softer growth and sticky prices. On the other, the Nasdaq remains heavily dependent on a handful of mega-cap technology names continuing to deliver results strong enough to keep the AI trade intact.

The market is already pricing in close to perfection

The five companies at the centre of this week's reporting cycle carry more than $16 tn in combined market capitalisation and account for a huge share of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. That concentration means their numbers will not just shape sentiment around individual stocks. They may also decide whether the broader US equity rally can keep extending.

The source analysis argues that the market is demanding more than simple earnings beats. Investors also want proof that the enormous wave of AI-related capital expenditure can still support margin discipline and future growth. After roughly $610 bn of AI infrastructure spending was flagged in the previous reporting round, valuation multiples now leave very little room for disappointment.

Cloud momentum is likely to matter more than headline beats

For Microsoft, the key test is whether Azure can stay close to annual growth of around 30%. The company still screens as one of the more attractive names in relative valuation terms, but the market will need fresh evidence that cloud demand remains strong enough to justify that position. Amazon faces a similar hurdle, with AWS needing to re-accelerate convincingly if investors are to stay comfortable with the stock's premium multiple.

Alphabet may be slightly different because expectations for Google Cloud growth are already strong, and the stock is sitting close to an important resistance zone. That makes execution crucial. The stronger the cloud figures, the easier it becomes for investors to keep treating the stock as a leading beneficiary of the AI build-out rather than a name merely riding sector optimism.

Meta and Apple still need to prove the rally has more depth

Meta enters the week with investors focused not only on revenue and earnings growth but also on how much more management is willing to spend on AI infrastructure. Any further increase in capital spending without a clearer improvement in returns from advertising products could make the market less patient. Apple, meanwhile, still appears to be the slowest grower of the group, leaving traders focused on services growth, gross margins and whether demand in China can hold up well enough to support a steadier recovery.

Taken together, this week's results are likely to act as a referendum on the current shape of the AI trade. If the numbers reinforce strong cloud demand and keep margin concerns under control, the Nasdaq may have enough support to hold its elevated levels. If not, investors may start to question whether the market has moved too far ahead of the underlying earnings story.