The Week Ahead: ISM data, Broadcom earnings, US jobs
Welcome to Michael Kramer's pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 1 June.
Published: Friday, 29 May 2026 at 11:30 (UK)
The first week of June brings a busy run of US economic data, including updates on labour market conditions, and activity in the manufacturing and services sectors. Together, these reports should provide a clearer picture of economic momentum and inflation pressures heading into the Federal Reserve's next rate-setting meeting, scheduled for 16-17 June. Markets will also be watching eurozone inflation data, out on Tuesday, ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision on 11 June, with investors currently expecting a 90% probability of a rate increase. On the corporate side, chipmaker Broadcom's second-quarter earnings will attract attention as investors look for further evidence of demand for the semiconductors and infrastructure that power artificial intelligence.
US May ISM data
Monday 1 June (manufacturing)
Wednesday 3 June (services)
The monthly duo of purchasing managers' index reports from the Institute for Supply Management will offer insights into how the US manufacturing and services sectors are performing. The manufacturing index is expected to ease to 52.6 in May, down a notch from 52.7 in April, while the services index is forecast to remain unchanged at 53.6. Readings above 50 indicate expansion in economic activity.
Alongside the headline figures, markets are likely to focus on the prices paid components, which have risen sharply since oil prices surged in March. Further signs of price pressures could have implications for monetary policy expectations and currency markets, particularly the dollar-yen pair.
USD/JPY has moved higher in recent weeks and is now trading above the ¥159.25 level, which has acted as a key support and resistance area this year. Stronger-than-expected inflation signals could make a Fed rate hike more likely, potentially strengthening the dollar. That might push USD/JPY towards ¥160 to ¥161. However, concerns about potential intervention from Japanese authorities to support the yen may remain a consideration for traders.
USD/JPY, June 2025 - present
Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer
Broadcom Q2 earnings
Wednesday 3 June
Broadcom's results will provide another important test of investor appetite for AI-related stocks. Analysts expect the semiconductor company to report Q2 earnings of $2.42 a share, up 53% from a year earlier, on revenue growth of 49.7% to $22.5bn. Gross margins are forecast to decline to 76.3% from 79.4% a year ago.
Investors are also likely to pay close attention to guidance. For Q3, earnings are expected to rise 90.5% year-on-year to $3.22 a share, while revenue is forecast to increase 80.5% to $28.8bn. Although growth expectations remain strong, margins are projected to tighten further to 75.5%.
The options market implies that the Broadcom share price – up more than 40% since the end of March at $426.58, as at Thursday's close – could move 7.7% in either direction following the Q2 results. Positioning remains skewed to the upside, which could leave the shares vulnerable to increased volatility if earnings or guidance fail to exceed market expectations.
From a technical perspective, Broadcom has been consolidating near $425 in recent weeks. Initial resistance may emerge around $435, while a more significant hurdle sits near $450. On the downside, support appears to be in the $375 to $380 region.
A sustained move below $410 could weaken the near-term technical outlook and increase the risk of a pullback towards that support zone near $380. Conversely, stronger-than-expected results could help the shares challenge resistance levels above the recent trading range.
Broadcom share price, January 2026 - present
Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer
US May jobs report
Friday 5 June
The employment report is expected to show that the US economy added 96,000 jobs in May, down from 115,000 in April. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.3%, while average hourly earnings are expected to be up 0.3% month-on-month, versus the previous month's 0.2% increase.
The report will be closely watched for signs of whether the labour market continues to cool gradually or remains resilient despite concerns over rising prices and the risk of higher interest rates. With the Fed's next policy meeting fast approaching, the data could influence the path of monetary policy.
For watchers of major US stock markets such as the Nasdaq, the key question may be whether the employment figures materially alter the economic narrative. Unless payroll growth is significantly stronger or weaker than expected, the report may have only a limited impact on broader market trends. A broadly in-line jobs report may leave traders and investors focused on other drivers, including inflation data and corporate earnings.
The Nasdaq 100 remains in an established uptrend and continues to find support around its rising 10-day exponential moving average, near 29,615 at the time of writing. For now, that trend remains robust. A sustained break below this support area could indicate weakening momentum.
US NDAQ 100, December 2025 - present
Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer
Economic and company events calendar
Major scheduled data releases and UK- or US-listed company results include:
Monday 1 June
- China: May RatingDog manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
- Eurozone: April retail sales, April unemployment rate
- Switzerland: Q1 gross domestic product (GDP)
- US: May ISM manufacturing PMI
Results: Cerillion (HY), Credo Technology (Q4), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Q2), Sirius Real Estate (FY)
Tuesday 2 June
- Australia: April building permits
- Eurozone: May harmonised consumer price index (CPI)
Results: British American Tobacco (HY), Dollar General (Q1), Donaldson (Q3), GitLab (Q1), Palo Alto Networks (Q3), Paragon Banking (HY), Ulta Beauty (Q1), Victoria's Secret (Q1)
Wednesday 3 June
- Australia: Q1 GDP
- China: May RatingDog services PMI
- Eurozone: April producer price index (PPI)
- UK: Bank of England monetary report hearings
- US: May ISM services PMI, May ADP employment change
Results: B&M (FY), Broadcom (Q2), CrowdStrike (Q1), Medtronic (Q4), Veeva Systems (Q1)
Thursday 4 June
- Australia: April imports, exports and trade balance
- Eurozone: April retail sales
- Switzerland: May CPI
- US: Weekly initial jobless claims
Results: Brown Forman (Q4), Ciena (Q2), CMC Markets (FY), DocuSign (Q1), Lululemon (Q1), Mitie (FY), Planet Labs (Q1), Rubrik (Q1), Samsara (Q1)
Friday 5 June
- Canada: May unemployment rate, May net change in employment
- Eurozone: Q1 GDP
- US: May jobs report, including non-farm payrolls and average hourly earnings
Results: ABM Industries (Q2)
Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, the above announcements are subject to change.
Eurozone CPI could trap the ECB and keep pressure on the euro
Eurozone inflation is back in focus just as growth momentum remains weak, leaving the ECB caught between sticky prices and a fragile economy. If Tuesday's CPI data surprise to the upside again, traders may start to question whether higher inflation is helping the euro or simply deepening the stagflation squeeze.
Yen weakness builds as USD/JPY nears key resistance
USD/JPY is pushing back towards 159.50, a level that acted as support and resistance before Japan's late-April intervention. If that barrier gives way, the pair could retest 160.50, while the Bank of Japan's delayed policy meeting and still-elevated oil prices continue to leave the yen exposed.
Trump administration takes minority stakes in quantum computing leaders
A $2bn US support package for quantum computing has triggered a sharp rally in the sector after the Trump administration took minority stakes in nine companies. With IBM the biggest beneficiary, investors are treating Washington's move as a signal that quantum technology has become strategically too important to leave to the private market alone.