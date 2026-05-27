Silver prices reach a critical technical turning point

Silver's rebound is running into resistance

Silver has reached a critical technical area after the latest rebound stalled near the upper boundary of the descending channel that has framed price action since the February high. The metal slipped as low as $74.50 before recovering towards the $76-$77 area, but the repeated failure to push decisively through resistance suggests sellers are still active near the top of the range.

The 50-day moving average around $75.70 adds to the importance of this zone. If silver cannot hold above that level and clear nearby channel resistance, the recent bounce may continue to look more like a corrective move inside a broader downtrend than the start of a durable recovery.

The $70.30 area is the support to watch

The downside level to watch is around $70.30, where the chart shows an important horizontal support area. A break below that level would point to a deeper weakening of the trend and could make the earlier February-to-March down move look more like the start of a larger corrective phase.

For the bullish case to improve, silver would likely need to break above both the 50-day average and the descending channel resistance, then hold that break. Until that happens, the technical picture remains finely balanced but still vulnerable.

Source: TradingView, 27 May 2026

RSI points to weaker momentum

Momentum is not yet giving bulls much help. The relative strength index is sitting around 45 and remains below its own average, which suggests the recent recovery has not restored strong upside momentum.

That matters because RSI still has room to fall before reaching oversold territory. If price continues to struggle under resistance while momentum softens, the setup would keep the risk skewed towards another test of support rather than a clean upside reversal.

Rising silver volatility adds another warning

The CBOE Silver ETF Volatility Index has also started to turn higher after falling from its early-year peak. Volatility has recovered towards the low-50s while silver prices remain under pressure, which can be a sign that uncertainty and risk premium are returning to the market.

A sustained rise in silver volatility would not guarantee further downside, but it often accompanies sharper price swings. If volatility keeps rising while silver fails to reclaim resistance, the market may become more exposed to a deeper correction.

Source: TradingView, 27 May 2026

A breakout is still the line in the sand

The setup is not one-way. A convincing move above the $75.70-$77.40 resistance area would weaken the bearish argument and could reopen a recovery towards higher levels, especially if momentum indicators turn up at the same time.

For now, silver is sitting at a technical decision point. Failure to clear resistance would keep the focus on $70.30, while a decisive breakout would suggest that the bearish channel is losing control.