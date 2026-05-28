Could a 4% PCE print put Fed rate hikes back on the table?

US consumer resilience keeps PCE in focus

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is due to publish April personal income and spending figures, with the PCE price index the main focus for investors. The release matters because PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, and the market is already alert to the risk that price pressure is becoming harder to contain.

Consensus expectations point to a 0.4% monthly rise in personal income and a 0.5% increase in spending. If those forecasts are met, the source argues that US consumers would still be spending faster than incomes are rising, helped by the wealth effect from higher equity markets and by relatively strong spending from wealthier Baby Boomers.

Source: BEA and FRED via CMC Markets, 27 May 2026

PCE could move back towards 4%

The key inflation question is whether PCE is moving back towards the 4% area. The Spanish source notes that consensus expects headline PCE to rise to 3.8% year on year and core PCE to reach 3.3%, broadly in line with the Cleveland Fed 's nowcast.

The more uncomfortable point is that the nowcast points to a further acceleration in May, with CPI potentially reaching 4.18% and PCE 4.06%. If inflation breaks above 4% without a meaningful fall in energy prices, the source argues that the Fed may have to tighten policy again rather than simply keep rates high for longer.

Fed funds futures are already repricing hike risk

Fed funds futures have started to reflect that possibility. According to the source, markets are pricing a 56.87% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the 9 December meeting, and a 33.50% probability of a similar move on 28 October.

That repricing is important because it challenges the idea that the next meaningful Fed move is necessarily a cut. If PCE confirms that inflation is re-accelerating, the market may have to keep shifting towards a higher-for-longer stance, or even towards renewed tightening.

Source: TradingView, 27 May 2026

Bond yields and the US dollar are the first pressure points

A release in line with the higher inflation estimates would reinforce the higher-for-longer theme. In fixed income, the source suggests that 10-year Treasury yields and the long bond could become more firmly anchored above 4.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

That would likely support the US dollar through interest-rate differentials. A firmer US dollar and higher real-rate expectations would usually make conditions tougher for assets that are sensitive to liquidity and discount rates.

Metals, crypto and equities may react differently

The source argues that a stronger US dollar and higher rates would weigh on alternative assets. Gold and silver could continue consolidating, while Bitcoin and Ethereum may be exposed to a retest of recent monthly lows around $74,200 and $2,007 respectively.

Equity markets may be more complicated. The S&P 500 and wider US indices are still being supported by semiconductor FOMO, so they may initially look through the macro data unless the upside surprise is large enough to force a sharp rise in yields and the US dollar. That leaves the PCE release as a potential volatility trigger rather than a guaranteed equity-market reversal.

Source: TradingView, 27 May 2026