Nvidia earnings could test Wall Street's AI rally

Nvidia's results have become a market-wide event

Nvidia is due to report after the US cash close on Wednesday 20 May, and the results now matter well beyond a single stock. With a market capitalisation of about $5.4tn, the company is one of the biggest drivers of US equity indices and a key reference point for the AI trade.

The scale of that influence is striking. Nvidia has a weighting of roughly 13.75% in the Nasdaq 100 and about 8.0% in the S&P 500 , so a sharp move in the shares can quickly become an index-level event. That is why this earnings release may be treated by traders almost like a major macro data point, alongside releases such as US CPI or non-farm payrolls.

Semiconductor stocks have also concentrated a large share of this year's equity gains. The SPDR Semiconductor ETF has risen more than 70%, leaving the sector in one of its most overbought positions for years. That does not end the rally by itself, but it raises the bar for Nvidia to keep the momentum intact.

SPDR Semiconductor ETF and Nasdaq 100 daily chart, extracted from TradingView on 19 May 2026.

The technical setup still looks bullish, but $207.81 matters

Nvidia remains in a broad uptrend and is still trading close to record territory after its recent high around $236.54. The first area of support sits near the previous highs at $216.83 and $212.19, where a correction could still look like a pullback within the wider advance.

The latest move has not been entirely clean, though. The recent impulse has come with less convincing volume and some short-term bearish divergence, which suggests that buyers may need a strong earnings catalyst to extend the move.

The key level to watch is $207.81. That area sits close to the medium-term uptrend line, and a break below it would make the current bullish structure look much more vulnerable.

Nvidia daily chart with volume and stochastic, extracted from TradingView on 19 May 2026. The source chart retains minor Spanish labels.

Options suggest confidence rather than fear

The options market is not pricing an especially extreme move around the release. The implied range for this week is roughly plus or minus $12, which would leave the stock inside the most important technical boundaries.

A $12 move to the upside would not be enough on its own to take Nvidia above the $236.54 high and restart a clear free-rise move. A similar move to the downside would also leave the medium-term trend line near $207.81 intact.

That makes the setup unusually dependent on the quality of the surprise. A decisive breakout or breakdown may require a clear beat or disappointment rather than a merely respectable set of numbers.

Expectations leave little room for an ordinary beat

Consensus expectations are already demanding. Analysts are looking for earnings per share of about $1.75, up 116% year on year, and revenue of around $78.85bn, up 79% year on year. Guidance for the current quarter is also expected to be strong, with revenue projected near $87.09bn, equivalent to 86% year-on-year growth.

That would mark one of the fastest growth phases of the past two years, and investors are already paying up for it. Nvidia trades on valuation multiples of roughly 45.36 times earnings and 25.49 times sales, leaving little room for a result that is simply in line with expectations.

The Spanish source included a semiconductor valuation table, but it has not been carried into this draft because the column headings and labels are too language-heavy for the English article format.

The risk is asymmetric if Nvidia only meets expectations

The main risk is that the market is already pricing a near-perfect outcome. Nvidia has beaten expectations regularly over the past eight reports, with average upside surprises of about 3.7% on earnings per share and 6.4% on revenue, yet the share-price reaction has often been neutral or even bearish.

That history matters because a normal positive surprise may not be enough when positioning and valuation are already stretched. If Nvidia misses consensus, or even only matches it, profit-taking could accelerate and put the medium-term trend line back in focus.

For the upside case to regain control, the company may need something closer to a major revenue beat. The Spanish analysis frames a roughly 10% positive revenue surprise as the kind of result that could change the balance and give Nvidia a better chance of retesting record highs.