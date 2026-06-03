Gold risks a major breakdown as key support comes under pressure

Gold is sitting just above a critical support zone

Gold has spent the past several months moving sideways in a choppy range, but the setup is starting to look more fragile. According to the TradingView analysis, the metal now appears to be forming a large descending triangle and is trading just above a key support band between $4,375 and $4,485.

That matters because a break below that area would be technically significant. Instead of another routine wobble inside the range, it would suggest that the consolidation has resolved lower and that sellers are starting to regain control.

A break lower could expose the $4,000 region

If support does fail, the next major area to watch looks closer to $4,000. The source analysis argues that such a move would fit with the broader triangle pattern and with the way momentum has been deteriorating over recent weeks.

The RSI is already trending lower, which points to fading upside strength. If that momentum indicator accelerates further to the downside while price breaks support, the bearish case would start to look much more convincing.

The dollar and real yields are turning into headwinds again

One reason the backdrop is becoming more difficult for gold is that the dollar has started to strengthen again. The Dollar Index is described as consolidating in a cup-and-handle pattern that could target the 100.5 area, while the longer-term chart is also starting to resemble a rounding bottom.

A stronger dollar is usually a headwind for gold, and the source argues that higher oil prices are compounding the problem by pushing both interest rates and real yields higher. That raises the carry cost of holding gold and makes it harder for the metal to attract fresh buyers.

What would change the picture

The bearish setup is not unbreakable. If Middle East tensions were to ease, bringing oil prices down with them, and if gold could reclaim resistance around $4,600, the chart could quickly start to look very different.

In that scenario, the source suggests gold could rally towards the $4,800 to $4,900 region. For now, though, unless the outlook for the dollar and interest rates shifts meaningfully, the balance of risks still appears to be leaning to the downside.