Gold may be heading below $4,000

Gold remains in a fragile rebound

Gold has come under pressure from oil price volatility , rising interest rates and a stronger dollar, all of which have tightened financial conditions. Since mid-March, gold has traded in a volatile range after falling from about $5,450 to $4,100.

It has since recovered part of that decline, climbing back towards $4,700-$4,800, but so far the move looks little more than a 50% retracement of the fall that began on 2 March.

Source: TradingView. 13 April 2026

A bear flag may be taking shape

Gold may now have formed a bear flag pattern and, more importantly, may have broken below it after falling through the uptrend that began on 23 March. If that interpretation is correct, it would suggest gold could fall materially in the coming days and weeks. The pattern itself suggests gold may fall below $4,000 if it plays out to completion.

The trend in the relative strength index (RSI) also suggests gold may be heading lower. The RSI peaked in late January and has been trending lower since then, an important sign that the overall trend in gold may have shifted from bullish to bearish.

Source: TradingView. 13 April 2026

Volatility may confirm the bearish case

It is also worth noting that the CBOE Gold Volatility Index has fallen to about 30.5. This remains an important indicator to monitor. If implied volatility in gold continues to fall, it would help confirm any bearish move in the spot gold price.

Source: TradingView. 13 April 2026