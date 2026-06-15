FTSE rises as US-Iran deal lifts market sentiment

The FTSE is trading higher, but the live move is more nuanced

The FTSE 100 is trading higher on Monday 15 June, so the direction of the original pre-open call is right, but the framing needs to shift now that the market is open. Live market data points to the FTSE trading around 10,500, making the live session more important than the earlier point target.

The move reflects a broader rally across global risk assets after the US and Iran agreed an interim deal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Investors are responding to a calmer geopolitical backdrop, lower energy-market stress and improving confidence that the worst disruption to Gulf oil flows may be easing.

Hormuz hopes support travel and consumer-linked shares

Transport, travel and consumer-related shares are among the areas likely to draw attention as investors price in a lower risk of prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A smoother path for Gulf exports would ease pressure on fuel costs, inflation expectations and the consumer outlook.

The agreement still has important caveats. The reopening is tied to the signing of the deal and a follow-up negotiating period, so investors are not treating the geopolitical risk as fully resolved. For now, however, the balance has shifted from immediate escalation risk towards cautious relief.

Oil majors are under pressure as crude falls

That relief is not positive for every part of the FTSE. Brent crude has fallen sharply, and that is weighing on energy heavyweights including Shell and BP. The same move that helps airlines, retailers and transport-sensitive companies can therefore drag on the index through its oil exposure.

This makes the market response more complex than a simple broad-based risk rally. Lower energy prices reduce inflation pressure and improve the outlook for consumers, but they also reduce the earnings tailwind for oil producers.

UK-Japan agreements add a domestic support point

Sentiment has also been helped by the weekend meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The two governments announced a deeper strategic partnership, including technology cooperation, an economic-security declaration and new Japanese investment into the UK.

For investors, the agreements matter less as an immediate earnings driver and more as a signal that the UK is still attracting long-term overseas capital. That is a useful backdrop for domestically exposed sectors at a time when geopolitical risk and policy uncertainty have dominated the market narrative.

The constructive tone still depends on geopolitics holding

The start to the week is therefore more constructive than the original headline suggested. The FTSE is higher, risk appetite has improved and the fall in oil prices is easing one of the main inflation concerns facing markets.

Still, the rally remains dependent on the US-Iran deal holding, the Strait of Hormuz reopening without fresh disruption and investors continuing to treat lower oil prices as a net positive for growth. Any setback on those fronts could quickly bring defensive positioning back into focus.