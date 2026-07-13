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FTSE 100 opens the week on a softer note as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

The FTSE 100 is trading around 10,505 as renewed US-Iran tensions lift energy prices, revive inflation concerns and keep UK equities cautious. TSMC's record quarterly results are helping technology-related stocks, while higher crude prices support BP and Shell.

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written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

13 Jul 2026, 09:00

Middle East tensions revive inflation concerns

The FTSE 100 has started the new trading week on a weaker footing and is currently trading at around 10,505.

UK equities were unable to fully distance themselves from the latest developments in the Middle East, with renewed military clashes between the United States and Iran pushing crude and broader energy prices higher and reigniting inflation concerns. Investors are increasingly mindful of the Bank of England's relatively hawkish stance recently, raising fears that higher energy prices could delay or even reverse the central bank's path towards monetary easing.

Downgrade adds to cautious UK sentiment

Adding to the cautious tone was a downgrade of the UK equity market by a major US investment bank, which lowered its recommendation from overweight to underweight, further dampening investor sentiment.

As a result, the FTSE 100 is searching for a new equilibrium at the start of the week and is expected to settle into a relatively narrow trading range as the session progresses. With today's economic calendar largely devoid of major data releases, stock-specific developments are taking centre stage.

Technology and oil majors offer support

The record quarterly results reported by TSMC are providing support for technology-related stocks, helping shares of Computacenter extend their recent gains.

Meanwhile, oil majors BP and Shell are benefiting from higher crude prices and are providing important support for the broader index.

Mining stocks come under pressure

In contrast, investors are taking a more cautious approach towards mining stocks, with companies such as Antofagasta, Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo coming under pressure as sentiment towards the metals and precious metals sector weakens.

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FTSE 100 extends losses after the open as inflation concerns resurface

FTSE 100 extends losses after the open as inflation concerns resurface

The FTSE 100 is extending early losses as inflation concerns, rising crude oil prices and renewed Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.

FTSE 100 expected to open lower as central banks, Iran and tech valuations stay in focus

FTSE 100 expected to open lower as central banks, Iran and tech valuations stay in focus

The FTSE 100 is set for a softer start as investors weigh central-bank risk, renewed tension around Iran and whether global technology valuations can still hold up. Higher oil prices are offering some support through BP and Shell, but US CPI could become the session's main driver.

FTSE 100 treads water near 10,500 as UK inflation undershoots forecasts

FTSE 100 treads water near 10,500 as UK inflation undershoots forecasts

The FTSE 100 is trading around 10,500 after UK inflation came in below expectations, giving equities modest support but not enough to spark a decisive move. Investors are now focused on US retail sales, business inventories and tonight's Federal Reserve decision.

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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


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