FTSE 100 expected to open lower as central banks, Iran and tech valuations stay in focus

The FTSE 100 is set for a weaker open as investors weigh three market risks

The FTSE 100 is expected to open around 10,253, with investors focused on three themes that are currently shaping UK market sentiment: the next moves from central banks, developments in the conflict involving Iran and whether technology valuations still look sustainable at current levels. Together, those questions are influencing how traders position across the broader UK market.

That combination leaves the index facing a softer start, but not a one-dimensional one. Some parts of the market are still drawing support from higher energy prices, while other areas are becoming more exposed to macro and valuation pressure.

Higher oil prices are helping BP and Shell cushion the index

The Middle East conflict continues to add uncertainty, but it is also providing selective support for the FTSE 100 through firmer crude prices . That matters because BP and Shell remain among the index's most important heavyweight constituents, and both tend to benefit when the oil market prices in tighter supply risk.

That support is helping offset some of the broader weakness elsewhere in the index. It does not remove the wider uncertainty, but it does mean the FTSE 100 still has an energy cushion at a time when other global equity benchmarks are more directly exposed to valuation stress in growth and technology names.

Technology valuations and central-bank uncertainty are keeping investors cautious

The more uncomfortable part of the market backdrop is coming from global technology shares and monetary policy. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the sharp rally in AI- and semiconductor-linked equities can be sustained at current valuation levels, especially if borrowing costs remain elevated for longer than markets had hoped.

At the same time, uncertainty over policy rates remains high ahead of several major central-bank meetings. Guidance from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank is likely to be scrutinised closely over the next two weeks, as investors look for clearer signals on inflation, rates and the broader growth outlook.

US CPI could become the day's main catalyst for the FTSE 100

Today's session is likely to be shaped most directly by the US consumer price index report. The inflation release could provide a meaningful signal for the interest-rate outlook and may have a broad effect on global risk sentiment, particularly if it challenges expectations around when central banks can start easing.

For the FTSE 100, that means the day's direction may depend on how markets balance energy support against renewed pressure on rates-sensitive sectors and global equity valuations. Over the next two weeks, central-bank decisions may become the main drivers of direction, but for today the inflation data is the immediate event investors are watching.