Inflation concerns weigh on UK sentiment

Shortly after the opening bell, the FTSE 100 is trading at 10,442, extending its early losses. The UK equity market is facing the same headwinds as its European peers, with the additional burden of weaker-than-expected house price data weighing on sentiment.

Investors in the UK remain highly focused on the inflation outlook and the potential response from central banks. Recently, the Bank of England has adopted a particularly cautious and restrictive monetary policy stance, making markets especially sensitive to any renewed inflationary pressures.

Oil prices and Middle East tensions add pressure

The latest rise in crude oil prices has therefore put investors back on high alert. At the same time, the renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is reinforcing risk-averse sentiment and prompting profit-taking across a broad range of stocks.

Although overall market hedging remains relatively elevated, selling pressure is meeting the thin liquidity that typically characterises summer trading, amplifying market moves.

Heavyweights drag on the benchmark

Even though most FTSE 100 constituents are trading in positive territory, losses among heavyweight index members, including BP, Shell and several major pharmaceutical stocks, are weighing on the benchmark index.

Computacenter and miners provide support

On the positive side, Computacenter is among today's standout performers after reporting annual results and issuing an upbeat outlook for the full year.

Mining stocks such as Antofagasta, Glencore, Fresnillo and Rio Tinto are also attracting buying interest, providing some support to the broader market despite the prevailing risk-off environment.