DAX comes under pressure from tech-linked selling

The DAX is struggling to escape the wider tech sell-off as fears grow that the AI-driven rally may be losing momentum. The recent market favourites are beginning to fade, and many investors in Frankfurt are choosing to reduce risk rather than add new positions during the session.

Technology and AI-linked names remain firmly in focus, with Infineon among the stocks most exposed to changes in semiconductor sentiment. The broader index is also seeing some stock-specific pressure, suggesting investors are becoming more selective rather than abandoning German equities altogether.

Pullback still looks like consolidation

After the strength of the recent rally, the DAX pullback can still be viewed as a healthy consolidation rather than a full retreat from equities. Investors are not abandoning the market, but they are becoming more selective.

Sentiment remains cautiously constructive, although the threshold for further buying has risen. Positive news is no longer being treated as positive enough to justify chasing prices higher.

Earnings season raises the risk of disappointment

Nervousness is also building ahead of earnings season, where expectations have become highly ambitious. Even a small sign that earnings momentum is slowing could trigger disappointment and raise the risk of sharper corrections during what is usually a quieter summer trading period.

Samsung has already offered an example of the change in market psychology. Despite reporting exceptionally strong quarterly results, investors used the release to lock in profits. Earnings increased nineteen-fold from the previous year, a pace of growth that would have looked almost unimaginable two or three years ago. In the current market, however, even that is struggling to impress.