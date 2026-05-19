DAX pauses after rebound as tech and AI profit-taking continues

The DAX is trying to hold its rebound rather than extend it

After yesterday's turnaround, the DAX looks set to start today's session close to its previous close, with the 24,300 area acting as an early reference point. The German source argues that this is less the start of a fresh impulse higher and more a pause, as traders weigh whether the market has enough support to build on the rebound.

That distinction matters because the index is no longer being driven by broad-based conviction. Instead, investors are becoming more selective again, which leaves the market looking stable on the surface but less dynamic underneath.

Middle East headlines are still driving the short-term mood

Investors have had to process another round of geopolitical headlines over the past 24 hours, especially around the Middle East. The postponement of a possible US strike on Iran helped stabilise sentiment and gave Asian equities some breathing room, but it did not remove the wider risk premium from markets.

Even in Japan, where GDP data came in better than expected, the improvement was not enough to stop profit-taking. That tells us investors are still willing to reduce exposure even when the macro news is not outright negative, which is usually a sign that positioning has become more cautious.

Profit-taking in semiconductors and AI stocks is weighing on momentum

The clearest pressure point remains the technology complex, particularly AI-related shares and the semiconductor names that helped drive global indices higher in recent weeks. The source notes that expectations around artificial intelligence have pushed parts of the market into overheated territory, as investors priced in a far-reaching productivity shift and stronger future earnings for the main beneficiaries.

That is now starting to unwind. As this overextended trade cools, the DAX is feeling the drag through names like Infineon, while insurers, defence stocks and other defensive sectors may again hold up better on the day.

A quieter calendar may leave the DAX range-bound for now

Today's macro diary is relatively light, with US pending home sales one of the few scheduled data points and only a handful of comments expected from Fed and ECB speakers. Without a stronger catalyst, the market may struggle to break decisively in either direction.

From a tactical perspective, the DAX may spend the session trading in a broad 24,100 to 24,400 range. That would fit a market that has regained some stability, but is still digesting the latest geopolitical headlines and a broader pullback in overheated technology leadership.