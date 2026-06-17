Brent oil enters oversold territory following technical breakdown

Brent breaks below the old support zone

Brent crude has moved through an important technical floor after weeks of volatility driven by Middle East supply risk. The TradingView source argues that concerns over a broader escalation may now be fading, helping send prices below the $93-$94 per barrel support zone and towards the $80 area.

That break matters because the same region had acted as support since mid-April. Once a well-watched support area gives way, traders often begin treating it as potential resistance, especially when the move also confirms a broader double-top pattern.

Oversold signals point to a possible pause

The latest leg lower has left Brent looking stretched in the short term. The source notes that price has traded below the lower Bollinger Band for two sessions, while the relative strength index has fallen below 30. That combination often points to oversold conditions, which can lead to consolidation or a relief rally even inside a weakening trend.

A rebound from here could initially target Brent's short-term exponential moving averages. In the source chart, the 10-day EMA is near $89 and the 20-day EMA is near $94, making those levels useful reference points for any recovery attempt.

Brent crude daily chart with Bollinger Bands and RSI, extracted from TradingView on 17 June 2026.

The $94 area may be hard to reclaim

The challenge for bulls is that $94 now looks like the first major test. It is close to the 20-day EMA and overlaps with the former support area, which means a rebound may need a fresh catalyst to push decisively back above it.

That catalyst could come from the physical oil market if investors decide the recent drop has gone too far. The US Energy Information Administration's June outlook still warned that limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had forced large production cuts and inventory draws, even though market prices have since reacted sharply to hopes of a US-Iran agreement.

The double-top target keeps downside risk alive

Oversold does not automatically mean the sell-off is over. The source highlights that measuring the distance from the double-top peak to the neckline suggests potential downside towards roughly $72 per barrel, depending on the exact neckline used.

That makes the next rebound important. If Brent can only recover towards $89 or $94 before sellers return, the pattern would remain intact. A more convincing move back above $94 would weaken the immediate bearish setup and suggest the breakdown has been at least partly neutralised.

Brent crude chart showing the double-top breakdown and downside extension levels, extracted from TradingView on 17 June 2026.

Technical relief and supply risk may pull in opposite directions

The broader market backdrop remains unusually sensitive to headlines. Brent has fallen sharply as investors price in a lower probability of a prolonged regional escalation, but analysts still warn that restoring normal flows through the Strait of Hormuz could take time.

That leaves traders balancing two different forces. The chart has broken down and still carries downside risk, but the short-term move is stretched and the physical market is not fully back to normal. For now, Brent's first test is whether oversold conditions can spark more than a short-lived bounce.