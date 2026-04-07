Are we facing a month of gains in equity markets?

Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic

Recent sessions across global equity markets indicate that investor sentiment remains relatively constructive. Major indices like the S&P 500 have continued to trade near local highs, supported by expectations that central banks may soon ease monetary policy.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) are both seen as approaching the end of their tightening cycles. This has provided a supportive backdrop for equities, particularly growth stocks, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations.

However, this optimism is not without risk. Investors remain highly reactive to incoming macroeconomic data, especially inflation readings and labour market indicators, which continue to shape expectations around the timing of potential rate cuts.

Macro factors continue to drive direction

The broader macroeconomic environment remains the key determinant of market direction. While inflation has moderated in several major economies, it remains above central bank targets, limiting policymakers’ flexibility.

At the same time, economic growth data presents a mixed picture. The US economy has shown resilience, while parts of Europe continue to struggle with weak industrial output and subdued demand.

China’s economic outlook also remains uncertain, with ongoing concerns about the property sector and slower-than-expected recovery. This creates an additional layer of risk for global markets, particularly for export-driven economies.

Technical outlook suggests potential continuation

From a technical perspective, many indices remain in upward trends, supported by strong momentum and relatively shallow pullbacks.

Market breadth indicators have generally been supportive, although there are signs of narrowing participation in some regions. This could indicate that gains are becoming increasingly concentrated in a smaller group of large-cap stocks.

Such conditions can persist for some time, but they may also increase the risk of volatility if sentiment shifts.

Risks that could limit further gains

Despite the constructive backdrop, several risks could challenge the continuation of the rally:

Sticky inflation – which could delay interest rate cuts

Geopolitical tensions – particularly in key energy-producing regions

Earnings uncertainty – as companies navigate higher financing costs and weaker demand

Valuation concerns – especially in sectors that have already seen strong gains

These factors suggest that while further upside is possible, it may be accompanied by increased volatility and periodic corrections.

Outlook for the coming weeks

The outlook for the next month remains finely balanced. While supportive monetary policy expectations and resilient economic data provide a foundation for further gains, the market remains highly sensitive to negative surprises.

Investors should be prepared for a scenario where markets continue to trend higher, but in a more uneven and selective manner, rather than a broad-based rally.