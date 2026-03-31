DAX extends recovery – US–Iran conflict eases slightly, macro data and inflation in focus
The DAX continues its recovery as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran show tentative signs of easing. Investors are now turning their attention to key economic data and inflation signals.
DAX continues upward trend
The German equity benchmark extended its recent recovery, supported by improving market sentiment. Investors are gradually returning to risk assets following a period of heightened volatility.
Geopolitics remain a key driver
Developments in the Middle East continue to influence market direction. However, signs of easing tensions between the United States and Iran are helping to stabilise sentiment and reduce immediate downside risks.
A potential diplomatic solution is being discussed, although uncertainty remains around whether negotiations will lead to a lasting resolution.
Oil prices and market sentiment stabilise
Energy markets are closely linked to geopolitical developments. A stabilisation in oil prices, supported by expectations of reduced supply disruption, is contributing to the improved outlook for equities.
Lower volatility in energy markets is easing inflation concerns slightly, which in turn supports equity valuations.
Focus shifts to macroeconomic data
With geopolitical risks temporarily receding, investor focus is shifting back to economic fundamentals. Key data releases, including business sentiment indicators and US import prices, are expected to provide further direction.
Inflation remains a central theme, as elevated price pressures continue to influence central bank expectations and interest rate trajectories.
Inflation and central banks in focus
Markets remain sensitive to inflation developments, particularly in the context of energy prices and global supply chains. Central bank policy expectations will be shaped by incoming data, with any surprises likely to trigger market volatility.
The Week Ahead: Inflation watch, Flash PMIs, Carnival earnings
Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 23 March.
DAX slides further as Middle East conflict, rising energy prices and Beiersdorf results weigh
The DAX remains under pressure as escalating tensions in the Middle East push oil and gas prices higher and dampen investor sentiment. Weak earnings from Beiersdorf add to the negative tone ahead of key economic data releases.