USD/CAD gains after cooler CPI, eyes further upside

Cooler CPI has reduced Bank of Canada rate-hike odds

USD/CAD is rising slightly after Canada's March CPI report came in softer than expected, reducing some of the pressure on the Bank of Canada to tighten policy later this year. Headline CPI rose by 2.4% year on year against expectations of 2.5%, while core CPI climbed by 1.9% versus forecasts of 2.3%. That softer inflation mix has helped push down the odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike by December.

For FX markets, that matters because a lower expected policy path tends to weigh on the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar. The move has not been dramatic yet, but it has been enough to interrupt the pair's recent downtrend and bring a key technical support region back into focus.

USD/CAD is trying to reverse its April downtrend

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD appears to have found support around the lower Bollinger Band and at an important level that has been in play since March. That support area has helped the pair stabilise after peaking at the beginning of April, and it now leaves the market watching whether a more durable reversal can take hold.

If support continues to hold and Bank of Canada rate-hike expectations fade further, USD/CAD may push towards 1.376, where the 10-day exponential moving average is currently sitting. That would be an early sign that the pair is building a broader recovery rather than simply bouncing within a weaker trend.

Source: TradingView, 20 April 2026

Oil prices and momentum may still decide the next move

The upside case is not settled yet. If the Canadian dollar regains strength and USD/CAD breaks below technical support around 1.369, the pair may slip towards the next support zone in the 1.34 to 1.35 region. That scenario remains possible because, even after bouncing off the lower Bollinger Band, the RSI is still hovering around 39, which suggests the pair is not yet oversold and could decline further.

Oil prices remain an important secondary driver because the Canadian dollar is still highly sensitive to moves in the energy complex. If oil prices begin to fall again while expectations for further Bank of Canada tightening continue to fade, USD/CAD may have more room to extend higher.