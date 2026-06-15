The yen faces a defining week as the BoJ decision nears
The Bank of Japan's policy decision on 16 June could define the yen's next move, with markets pricing more than a 90% chance of a rate rise to 1% and USD/JPY already trading above 160. The chart still leaves room for more upside in the pair, but lower oil prices and any hawkish surprise from the BoJ could yet give the yen some support.
The BoJ decision could reset expectations for the yen
The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision on 16 June, and the meeting could become the key near-term catalyst for the yen. Markets are pricing more than a 90% chance of a rate increase to 1% from 0.75%, while also listening closely for any sign that another move could follow later this year.
That matters because expectations for a second hike remain far less settled. If the BoJ sounds more willing to tighten again, the yen could find support. If policymakers stop short of that, the market may focus instead on how much room remains for USD/JPY to keep pressing higher.
USD/JPY is back above 160 and that raises the stakes
USD/JPY has already pushed back above 160, returning to a level that carried heavy importance when Japanese officials intervened in the market in late April. That leaves traders watching the pair not only as a reflection of rate expectations, but also as a test of how far authorities may be willing to tolerate renewed yen weakness.
A sustained move above 160 could reopen the path towards the highs seen in July 2024 and potentially beyond them. In that sense, the BoJ meeting is not just about rates - it may help decide whether the market treats the latest break higher as justified or as another zone where intervention risk starts to rise again.
The technical picture still favours further upside pressure
From a technical perspective, the bias still leans towards further gains in USD/JPY. The RSI is trending higher and remains around 58, which suggests momentum is firm without yet pointing to an overbought market. At the same time, the 20-day moving average has been acting as support, while the upper Bollinger Band continues to define the next resistance zone.
That setup leaves room for the pair to move towards the 160.75 to 161.00 region before it meets more meaningful resistance. Unless the BoJ meaningfully shifts the market's assumptions, the chart suggests the pair can continue leaning higher first.
Source: TradingView, 15 June 2026
Lower oil prices may be one factor working in the yen's favour
One counterweight for the dollar-yen move is the recent easing in Middle East tensions, which has helped to push oil prices lower. That matters for Japan because the country is heavily dependent on imported energy, so lower oil prices can reduce both import costs and the foreign currency needed to pay for those imports.
If that trend continues, it could offer some support to the yen and ease pressure on the broader Japanese economy. For now, though, the market still appears more focused on the BoJ and on whether USD/JPY can extend its breakout without provoking a sharper response.
USD/JPY eyes breakout as BOJ decision approaches
USD/JPY is testing the top of its recent range ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting, with markets watching for any dovish signal that could send the pair back towards the 160 to 162 area.
Yen weakness builds as USD/JPY nears key resistance
USD/JPY is pushing back towards 159.50, a level that acted as support and resistance before Japan's late-April intervention. If that barrier gives way, the pair could retest 160.50, while the Bank of Japan's delayed policy meeting and still-elevated oil prices continue to leave the yen exposed.
Oil prices could undermine Japan's latest yen intervention
Japan's latest effort to support the yen may prove short-lived if higher oil prices keep driving up the country's demand for dollars. That leaves USD/JPY, Brent and the broader inflation-growth trade-off at the heart of the market's next move.