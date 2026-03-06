The Week Ahead: Oracle, US inflation, UK and US GDP

Published: Friday, 6 March 2026 at 12:10 (UK)



Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 9 March.



Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, alongside US oil prices toping $85 for the first time since April 2024, are likely to bring inflation back to the forefront of traders’ and central bankers’ minds. The coming week features two key US inflation releases, the February consumer price index (CPI) print on Wednesday, and the delayed January reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, on Friday. The timing is significant ahead of the Fed’s rate-setting meeting on 17-18 March. Inflation expectations and bond yields are rising, prompting markets to scale back expectations of future interest rate cuts. This comes as Fed chair Jay Powell nears the end of his term, with Kevin Warsh widely expected to succeed him.



Meanwhile, the AI trade remains in focus as Oracle reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company has become closely associated with concerns around AI-related spending and corporate debt, so investors will be paying close attention to both the results and guidance.

Oracle Q3 earnings

Tuesday 10 March

Oracle is expected to report that its third-quarter earnings grew 15.9% to $1.70 a share as revenue increased 19.7% to $16.9bn, based on analysts’ estimates. Capital expenditure is estimated to have more than doubled to around $13.5bn.



For the fourth quarter, analysts see earnings rising 14.6% to $1.95 a share on revenue growth of 20.2% to $19.1bn. Capital expenditure is set to continue to increase, climbing another 76% to roughly $15.9bn.



Free cash flow will also be a key metric to watch. It has turned negative in recent quarters and is expected to remain under pressure, with estimates pointing to around negative $5.9bn in both Q3 and Q4.



The options market currently implies that the stock – down 21% this year at $154.79, as at Thursday’s close – may move 11% in either direction following the Q3 results.



Options positioning appears skewed to the downside. That said, with implied volatility elevated, any unwinding of hedges could support a rebound. Based on options pricing, support sits at $140 and resistance is around $180.



From a technical analysis perspective, the stock has rebounded from $140 on three occasions this year, suggesting that support there is robust, while the relative strength index (RSI) has been trending higher. Initial resistance is near $160, with a move above that level potentially opening a path towards $180.



Oracle share price, March 2025 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

US inflation

Wednesday 11 March (February CPI)

Friday 13 March (January PCE)

Analysts estimate that US CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in February, the same pace of price growth as in January. Core CPI, which removes volatile food and energy prices, is also forecast to come in at 0.2%, easing slightly from the January reading of 0.3%.



Friday’s core PCE print is expected to show that prices increased 0.4% month-on-month in January, matching December’s pace. If the estimate proves accurate, it would represent a second consecutive “hot” reading.



Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday 18 March, inflation at these levels could reduce the prospect of a near-term cut. If oil prices and bond yields continue to rise, potentially supporting the US dollar, further pressure on US equities cannot be ruled out.



For the S&P 500 , which fell 0.6% on Thursday to end the day at 6,830, the key support zone is still the 6,700 to 6,800 area. The index tested 6,700 on 3 March and held. A further hold could allow the index to consolidate and potentially recover. However, a sustained move below 6,700 might weaken the technical picture, possibly exposing the index to the next major support area near 6,500, a level last touched in November.



S&P 500, September 2025 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

UK January GDP, US Q4 GDP

Friday 13 March

Recent data releases have highlighted a divergence between the US and UK economies. While US economic expansion remains resilient, growth in the UK is more subdued.



These contrasting growth stories have been reflected in forex markets, with sterling weakening against the dollar this year. Although the pound staged a rebound in January, the recovery faded as US jobs data stabilised and expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts were scaled back.



GBP/USD is now trading near $1.3340, as at Friday morning, below the January lows. Prices have stabilised around this area over the past week. A sustained move below $1.33 could open the way towards $1.31, or the November lows near $1.30. To the upside, if support holds a recovery towards $1.3550 is possible.



However, the broader technical backdrop remains fragile. The pair is trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which may now act as resistance. Momentum indicators do not yet suggest oversold conditions, with the RSI near 35, while the lower Bollinger Band continues to trend lower and provide support.



GBP/USD, May 2025 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

Economic and company events calendar

Major upcoming economic announcements and scheduled US and UK company reports include:



Monday 9 March

• Australia: March Westpac consumer confidence index

• China: February consumer price index (CPI), February producer price index (PPI)

• Eurozone: March Sentix investor confidence index

• Germany: January industrial production

• Japan: Q4 gross domestic product (GDP)

• Results: Clarkson (FY), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Q1)



Tuesday 10 March

• China: February exports, imports and trade balance

• UK: February BRC like-for-like retail sales

• US: ADP employment change four-week average

• Results: AeroVironment (Q3), Caseys General Stores (Q3), Oracle (Q3), Persimmon (FY), Spirax (FY), Uranium Energy (Q2)



Wednesday 11 March

• Germany: February harmonised CPI

• UK: Consumer inflation expectations, Bank of England monetary policy report

• US: February CPI

• Results: Balfour Beatty (FY), Bodycote (FY), Breedon (FY), Campbell's (Q2), Gym Group (FY), Hill & Smith (FY), Hochschild Mining (FY), Legal & General (FY), PensionBee (FY), UiPath (Q4)



Thursday 12 March

• Australia: March consumer inflation expectations

• UK: January industrial production

• US: Weekly initial jobless claims

• Results: Adobe (Q1), Bridgepoint (FY), Computacenter (FY), Dick's Sporting Goods (Q4), Dollar General (Q4), Helios Towers (FY), Informa (FY), M&G (FY), Rubrik (Q4), Savills (FY), TP ICAP (FY), Ulta Beauty (Q4)



Friday 13 March

• Canada: February unemployment rate and net change in employment

• Eurozone: January industrial production

• UK: January GDP

• US: Q4 GDP, January personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, March flash Michigan consumer sentiment index

• Results: Lennar (Q1)

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, the above announcements are subject to change.