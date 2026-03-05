Cracks in the “black box”: Blackstone and loss of confidence in private debt

Blackstone , a giant in alternative assets and a pioneer in the private credit sector, has come under criticism after months of downplaying risks associated with its non-bank lending portfolio. Reality has caught up with the narrative of private credit as a safe alternative to bonds, and despite assurances about strict borrower selection, the fund has been hit by a wave of defaults in sectors most exposed to higher interest rates.

This has been a painful awakening for investors who believed private debt was resilient to market volatility.

Transparency issues in valuations

A key problem has been the lack of transparency in asset valuations. While bond prices on public markets adjust quickly when conditions deteriorate, funds managed by Blackstone and similar firms value their loans using internal models. These valuations can smooth out losses over time and delay their recognition.

As more mid-sized companies financed by business development companies struggle to service their debt, Blackstone has been forced to record significant write downs.

The situation casts a shadow over the entire private credit sector and suggests that systemic credit risk may be higher than publicly disclosed.

Interest roll ups and rising risk

Particular concern surrounds the growing use of payment in kind structures. Instead of paying interest in cash, some borrowers capitalise interest and add it to the principal. This supports reported fund income in the short term but increases overall leverage and the risk of eventual default.

Critics argue that Blackstone and other managers were overly optimistic, assuming that interest rates would fall more quickly than has proved to be the case.

Implications for the broader financial system

Blackstone’s difficulties are being viewed as a warning signal for the wider market. If the sector leader, with extensive analytical resources and risk management capabilities, is facing such challenges, smaller participants may be more vulnerable.

Private credit forms a core part of the shadow banking system. A loss of investor confidence and a wave of redemptions from private debt funds could have spillover effects on public markets, particularly if managers are forced to sell more liquid assets under pressure.