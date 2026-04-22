Silver's recent rally may not last for much longer

Silver's bounce still looks like consolidation

Silver has been grinding higher in a narrow channel over the past few weeks, but the structure still looks more like a consolidation than the start of a fresh bullish trend. The recent rise has been accompanied by improving momentum, with the RSI pushing higher, yet that alone is not enough to overturn the broader corrective picture.

After such a sharp drop earlier in March, a tighter rebound phase can often be a pause within a larger down move rather than the beginning of a sustained recovery. That appears to be the risk silver is now facing.

Retracement and Bollinger resistance are capping the move

Technically, the recent recovery has now retraced 61.8% of the decline from the 2 March highs. That makes the current move look more like a retracement of the earlier sell-off than a genuine upside breakout. At the same time, the upper Bollinger band is acting as resistance, which is helping to cap silver's advance.

That combination matters because it suggests the rally is meeting resistance at a level where traders would often expect sellers to return. If silver cannot push decisively through that area, the rebound may start to lose momentum quickly.

Source: TradingView, 22 April 2026

Support around $76 is the key near-term test

The most important level now sits around $76, which marks the lower boundary of the rising channel. If silver can keep holding above that region, the current consolidation can continue a little longer. But if silver breaks below $76, it would point to a trend break and suggest the recent rise was only part of a broader bear flag formation.

That would be a meaningful shift because it would turn the recent strength from a recovery signal into a warning that sellers are regaining control.

A bear flag would leave silver vulnerable to a deeper drop

If the pattern does prove to be a bear flag, then a break of support would make a much larger decline more likely. In that scenario, the chart suggests silver could eventually fall below $60.

For now, the setup is balanced on whether the recent advance can evolve into something more durable. But unless silver can clear resistance and hold the channel, the risk still favours the view that this rally may not last much longer.