S&P 500 Q1 results season starts with optimism, rich valuations and asymmetric risk

Financials, ASML and TSMC open the season

The US Q1 earnings season is getting under way with results from major financial names including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BlackRock, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. In technology, ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) are also in focus, with both stocks trading close to record highs.

If those chip-sector leaders can break higher after results, they may help steady market sentiment. But any profit-taking in names that already sit near stretched levels may quickly revive doubts about how much good news is already priced in.

Source: TradingView. 13 April 2026.

The market is optimistic and demanding

According to FactSet, the S&P 500 is trading on a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.2x, which leaves valuations looking rich against historical standards. The 12-month forward P/E ratio stands at 20.4x, still above the past decade average of 18.9x and dependent on strong profit growth in coming quarters.

For Q1 2026, FactSet consensus points to 12.6% y/y growth in S&P 500 earnings per share. If results beat by the average historical margin, that growth rate may rise to about 19%, which would mark the strongest pace since the post-COVID recovery. Optimism is also visible in corporate revisions, with 54% of guidance or estimate updates from S&P 500 companies coming in positive, the highest share since Q3 2021. The 12-month consensus target for the index stands at 8,332.

Source: TradingView. 13 April 2026.

Asymmetric risk may matter more than upside

High multiples and high expectations are arriving in a more difficult macro backdrop. Uncertainty around the war in the Middle East remains elevated, while US growth is losing momentum. Final Q4 2025 GDP was reported at 0.5% annualised, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model suggests Q1 2026 growth may be running at about 1.3%.

That combination creates asymmetric risk for equities. If the economy is close to stagnation, the market may punish earnings misses more sharply than it rewards companies that simply meet already ambitious forecasts. The semiconductor sector may be especially exposed, because both valuations and expectations there still look close to pricing perfection.