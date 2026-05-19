Rising yields and tighter liquidity could stall the Nasdaq 100

Rising yields are starting to challenge the equity rally

US and European bond yields are moving higher again, and that shift is beginning to weigh much more clearly on risk assets. The source analysis argues that the market is now going through a broader repricing as investors reassess how long inflation pressures may stay elevated and how little room the Fed has to turn more supportive.

That backdrop matters because the recent equity rally has been built on the assumption that rates would become less restrictive over time. If yields keep climbing instead, some of the market's most crowded leadership trades may come under pressure first.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are showing signs of hesitation

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended last week with doji-style weekly candles, which often signal hesitation after a strong run. The source piece highlights last week's lows as an important technical line in the sand, because a break beneath them would strengthen the case that momentum is fading rather than simply pausing.

That does not guarantee a larger reversal, but it does mean the market is becoming more sensitive to the next macro surprise. When positioning is already extended, even a modest shift in rates or liquidity expectations can trigger a sharper reaction in index-heavy growth exposures.

Inflation pressures are keeping rates high across major markets

Energy prices remain an important part of the problem. Recent inflation data have surprised to the upside again, helping to push the US 10-year yield back above key levels while UK and German bond markets have also moved higher. That combination leaves investors facing the uncomfortable possibility that inflation is proving stickier just as growth expectations become less secure.

The result is a repricing that extends well beyond equities. Commodities, precious metals and crypto assets have also lost ground in places, which fits the idea that tighter financial conditions are starting to affect a much wider set of risk trades.

Liquidity is tightening just as funding needs keep rising

The more worrying part of the source analysis is that higher yields are not necessarily drawing in stronger demand for sovereign debt. Recent US auctions have shown softer appetite, even with borrowing costs moving up, and that raises fresh questions about how much paper the market can absorb as Treasury financing needs remain heavy.

At the same time, the public sector is competing with private capital demand linked to AI-related capex and potential mega-listings still ahead. If that combination keeps draining liquidity from the system, the Nasdaq 100 may struggle to regain momentum even if the underlying earnings story remains supportive.