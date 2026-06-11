Marvell Technology may be the overlooked infrastructure winner of the AI boom

Marvell is becoming a quieter way to play the AI infrastructure buildout

Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD still dominate most of the headlines around artificial intelligence, but Marvell Technology has been building a less obvious position inside the same long-term theme. The company is now one of the more important suppliers of the infrastructure that allows AI systems to function at scale, particularly in networking, optical connectivity, storage controllers and custom chips.

That matters because the AI buildout is no longer only about raw compute power. As hyperscalers invest more heavily in data centres, investors are paying closer attention to the companies that move data, manage bandwidth and keep increasingly complex systems connected.

Networking, optics and custom ASICs are where Marvell stands out

Marvell's business is centred on several parts of the modern data-centre stack that are becoming more strategically important. These include high-speed networking, optical data transmission, storage controllers and custom ASIC solutions designed for large cloud customers.

The company's acquisitions of Inphi and Innovium helped strengthen that position, particularly in high-speed interconnects and network infrastructure. That leaves Marvell exposed to the part of the AI trade that depends less on headline GPU demand and more on the wider plumbing behind large-scale deployment.

Marvell does not need to beat Nvidia to benefit from the same trend

The key point for investors is that Marvell is not trying to compete directly with Nvidia on compute. Instead, it sits alongside that buildout by helping data move faster and more efficiently across and between data centres. In practical terms, AI systems need GPUs, but they also need network chips, memory control, optical links and highly specialised supporting hardware.

That is why the comparison with Broadcom is often more useful than a direct comparison with Nvidia. Broadcom remains the more established competitor in networking and custom AI chips, but Marvell is exposed to the same structural growth trend and may still be in an earlier phase of monetising it.

Hyperscaler spending could keep Marvell in focus for longer

One of the more attractive parts of the Marvell story is its exposure to custom ASIC development for large technology groups such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta. As those companies look to reduce dependence on off-the-shelf solutions, demand for specialist chip design and supporting infrastructure could keep rising.

That gives Marvell a broader way to benefit from the AI cycle. If spending on data-centre capacity, networking and optical interconnects stays strong into the second half of the decade, Marvell could remain one of the more underappreciated infrastructure winners in the sector.