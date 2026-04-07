Iran conflict: escalation risk around the US ultimatum remains in focus

Escalation risk remains in focus

The US ultimatum to Iran is keeping geopolitical risk firmly in focus, with markets watching closely for signs that tensions could intensify further. Investors are becoming more sensitive to the risk of escalation, particularly where it could affect energy supply routes and wider market sentiment.

Oil prices remain a key market signal

Oil prices remain one of the clearest transmission channels for the conflict. Brent crude and developments around the Strait of Hormuz are likely to remain central indicators for traders assessing whether geopolitical tension is beginning to feed into a broader risk premium across markets.

Financial markets are reacting more sharply

A sustained rise in oil prices would have implications beyond the energy complex. Higher energy costs could reinforce inflation concerns, complicate the central-bank outlook and weigh on risk appetite across equity markets, particularly in Europe.