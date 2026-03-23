DAX sell-off accelerates – US ultimatum to Iran fuels escalation and weighs on equity markets

Geopolitical tensions drive risk-off sentiment

The downward trend in the DAX has intensified, reflecting investors’ growing shift into a risk-off mode amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the United States and Iran. Escalation risks in the Middle East are pushing oil prices higher, increasing inflation concerns and putting additional pressure on equity markets, especially in energy-dependent Europe.

Energy prices and inflation concerns add pressure

Higher oil prices are feeding into broader inflation expectations, complicating the macroeconomic backdrop. This dynamic is particularly challenging for European markets, where energy costs remain a key sensitivity, amplifying downside risks for equities.

Investor sentiment deteriorates

Investor sentiment has weakened as uncertainty around the conflict deepens, with demand for safe-haven assets increasing and equities facing broad-based selling. The combination of geopolitical risk, elevated energy costs and macroeconomic uncertainty continues to weigh on market performance and outlook.