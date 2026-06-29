The FTSE 100 began the new trading week at 10,490 points, with investors in the UK focused on two key themes. The first is the progress of negotiations between the United States and Iran, which continues to shape global risk sentiment and energy markets . The second is the domestic political landscape, where attention is turning to the leadership ambitions of Andy Burnham.

In a closely watched speech later today, the Labour leadership contender is expected to outline his economic agenda and present plans aimed at strengthening the UK economy. While the announcement may generate short-term market interest, its immediate impact on the broader equity market is likely to remain limited.

Overall, the FTSE 100 is expected to trade within a relatively narrow range, with market activity reflecting the quieter conditions typically seen during the summer trading season.