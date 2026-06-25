FTSE 100 seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday
The FTSE 100 is seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday as lower energy prices support UK consumer sentiment, while investors remain cautious ahead of key US macro data.
Improving consumer sentiment provided a modest boost to the outlook for the UK economy over the past month, reflecting the positive impact of lower energy prices. UK retail sales data came in at -42 points, outperforming market expectations and suggesting that the stabilisation trend seen in recent months remains intact. The data indicate that consumer confidence may be finding a floor after a prolonged period of pressure.
Investors, however, continue to favour defensive sectors and are likely to remain cautious ahead of the summer trading period. This preference has already become evident through the increased focus on real estate stocks within the FTSE 100 in recent sessions. While market momentum remains broadly supportive, there is also a growing awareness that valuations have become more demanding and that risks remain elevated. In many respects, the music is still playing, but the lights in the room have already been switched on.
Further direction for markets is expected from this afternoon's key US macroeconomic releases, which could provide additional insight into the strength of economic activity and the outlook for monetary policy.
FTSE 100 expected to open lower at 10,327 points on Tuesday
The FTSE 100 is expected to open Tuesday's trading session lower at 10,327 points.
FTSE 100 treads water near 10,500 as UK inflation undershoots forecasts
The FTSE 100 is trading around 10,500 after UK inflation came in below expectations, giving equities modest support but not enough to spark a decisive move. Investors are now focused on US retail sales, business inventories and tonight's Federal Reserve decision.