DAX remains stuck between positive US cues and economic strain
The DAX may open with modest gains, but the broader picture remains conflicted. Positive support from Wall Street is being offset by high energy costs, weak Chinese trade data and uncertainty around how hard Germany�?Ts economy may be hit in the coming quarters.
Wall Street steadied the tone
The DAX may start the session slightly higher after US equities recovered from early losses and finished Monday in positive territory. Investors in the US appear to be placing less weight on the latest Middle East headlines for now, with ceasefire talks expected to continue within the current truce window.
At the same time, the US earnings season has begun. Goldman Sachs delivered a solid set of quarterly numbers, but the bank�?Ts outlook was less convincing, which may limit the market�?Ts willingness to chase the rebound too aggressively.
China data and energy pressures are pulling the other way
Asian markets largely followed the positive US lead, although the latest trade data from China was weaker than expected. Both exports and the trade balance disappointed, adding to concerns about the strength of global demand.
That matters for Germany. The DAX remains caught between better market sentiment in the US and the pressure of elevated energy prices and soft macro conditions on German industry.
The DAX may stay range-bound for now
This tension leaves the DAX stuck, for now, between two competing forces. One is the support coming from improving risk appetite in US equities. The other is the drag from higher prices and the risk of weaker consumer demand feeding through into the real economy.
It may take several quarters before the full economic impact becomes clearer. Until then, markets may remain highly reactive to each new data point and earnings update.
Investors are watching earnings and US producer prices
Investors are likely to focus next on results from BMW, Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson, as well as the latest US producer price index data. Together, these releases may shape the near-term tone for both European and US markets.
From a technical perspective, the article points to a possible trading range for the DAX between 23,750 and 24,050. That suggests the market may remain directionless unless either earnings or macro data provide a clearer catalyst.
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