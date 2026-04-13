DAX slips as failed US-Iran talks raise fresh escalation risk
The DAX may open the week under pressure after US-Iran talks broke down and raised the risk of renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices and headlines from the Middle East may remain the main drivers of market sentiment, with investors also watching the start of the US earnings season.
Failed talks put the DAX back under pressure
The DAX may start the new week with a clear loss after negotiations between the US and Iran ended without progress. The failure of the talks had looked possible from the start, given how far apart the demands of both sides remained.
Markets are now reassessing whether the situation in the Middle East may deteriorate again and whether that could spill over more forcefully into energy prices and broader risk sentiment.
The Strait of Hormuz is back in focus
The US is now considering steps to block Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. If that were to happen, tensions in the region may rise again and shipping disruption could become a much more serious market concern.
It is still unclear whether Russian and Chinese tankers would also be affected, but investors are already treating the situation as a renewed source of geopolitical risk.
Oil prices and earnings may shape the week
European equity markets are reacting negatively to the latest developments, although they have not yet returned to the levels seen before the earlier ceasefire agreement. Much may depend on the next 24 hours and whether the current truce holds or gives way to further conflict.
At the same time, the US earnings season begins this week with results from major US banks. Investors may have to balance geopolitical stress against company-level signals, while a relatively light macroeconomic calendar leaves Middle East headlines and oil prices as the dominant market drivers. From a technical perspective, the DAX may trade within a range of 23,200 to 23,700.
DAX slips back as fragile Middle East ceasefire unsettles markets
A fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is once again unsettling markets, with rising oil prices weighing on sentiment. The DAX may come under renewed pressure as investors focus on Brent, inflation risk and fresh US macro data.
DAX surges as Middle East ceasefire sends oil prices lower
A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is lifting sentiment across global equity markets as oil prices fall sharply. The DAX is set for a strong rebound, although uncertainty around the durability of the ceasefire may keep volatility elevated.
Travel stocks breathe a sigh of relief as Iran ceasefire eases oil-price pressure
News of a ceasefire in Iran has become a key catalyst for gains in travel stocks, a sector that is highly sensitive to energy-price swings. Lower oil prices may ease fuel-cost pressure for cruise operators and improve sentiment towards consumer travel demand.