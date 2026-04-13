DAX slips as failed US-Iran talks raise fresh escalation risk

Failed talks put the DAX back under pressure

The DAX may start the new week with a clear loss after negotiations between the US and Iran ended without progress. The failure of the talks had looked possible from the start, given how far apart the demands of both sides remained.

Markets are now reassessing whether the situation in the Middle East may deteriorate again and whether that could spill over more forcefully into energy prices and broader risk sentiment.

The Strait of Hormuz is back in focus

The US is now considering steps to block Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. If that were to happen, tensions in the region may rise again and shipping disruption could become a much more serious market concern.

It is still unclear whether Russian and Chinese tankers would also be affected, but investors are already treating the situation as a renewed source of geopolitical risk.

Oil prices and earnings may shape the week

European equity markets are reacting negatively to the latest developments, although they have not yet returned to the levels seen before the earlier ceasefire agreement. Much may depend on the next 24 hours and whether the current truce holds or gives way to further conflict.

At the same time, the US earnings season begins this week with results from major US banks. Investors may have to balance geopolitical stress against company-level signals, while a relatively light macroeconomic calendar leaves Middle East headlines and oil prices as the dominant market drivers. From a technical perspective, the DAX may trade within a range of 23,200 to 23,700.