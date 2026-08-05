DAX takes a breather after record run

Following its powerful rally above 26,400 points during the first half of the week, the DAX took a breather on Wednesday.

Given the speed and intensity with which the German benchmark surged from one record high to the next in the opening trading days of the month, investors are becoming increasingly cautious. Although many companies continue to deliver better-than-expected quarterly results, selective profit-taking has begun to emerge.

Geopolitical concerns return to the forefront

At the same time, geopolitical concerns returned to the forefront. Both Iran and the United States described their ongoing negotiations as fragile, indicating that a breakthrough is unlikely within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Houthi forces have intensified their activities in the Red Sea, threatening to intercept additional oil tankers. These renewed geopolitical tensions have somewhat overshadowed the recent record-setting momentum in equity markets.

Infineon pressured by chip-cycle concerns

Infineon remained under pressure as uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the semiconductor industry continues to grow. Investors are increasingly concerned that the current chip cycle may be approaching its peak.

At the same time, China is rapidly expanding its domestic semiconductor industry through substantial investment, positioning itself as an increasingly formidable competitor in the global chip market.

Fresenius and Bayer stay in focus

Among the session's strongest performers was Fresenius, whose upbeat earnings report continued to attract investor interest. Bayer also remained in focus following its better-than-expected quarterly results released a day earlier.

Investors currently favour defensive sectors backed by solid corporate fundamentals, allowing them to participate in the DAX's record-breaking rally while reducing overall portfolio risk.

PMI data support recovery narrative

Adding to the constructive backdrop, today's purchasing managers' Index (PMI) exceeded expectations.

At 52.2, the index points to a promising start to the second half of the year and provides further evidence that economic activity is continuing to recover.