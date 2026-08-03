Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

DAX surges above 26,000 as Trump announces talks while Iran denies negotiations

The DAX broke decisively above 26,000 and reached a fresh all-time high as falling oil prices and renewed hopes for US-Iran talks lifted sentiment, even as Tehran later denied that negotiations had resumed.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

03 Aug 2026, 15:15

DAX breaks above 26,000

The DAX not only reached a fresh all-time high on Monday but also broke decisively above the 26,000-point threshold, defying expectations at a time when geopolitical risks remain elevated and the outlook for the German economy is still relatively subdued.

The latest rally once again caught many investors by surprise.

Falling oil prices lift sentiment

The primary catalyst behind the strong start to the week was the renewed prospect of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran.

Falling oil prices injected positive momentum into the market, easing concerns over inflation and reducing expectations of further monetary tightening by central banks.

Iran denial tempers optimism

However, the optimism faded somewhat during the afternoon after Iran denied US President Donald Trump's assertion that negotiations between the two countries had resumed.

The situation remains highly fluid, with multiple mediators, including Pakistan, Oman and Jordan, reportedly involved in diplomatic efforts.

Leadership vacuum complicates talks

The conflict has become increasingly complex, not least because the elimination of several senior political and military leaders in Iran has created a leadership vacuum, complicating the negotiation process.

As a result, financial markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to conflicting headlines and shifting geopolitical developments in the days ahead.

PMIs point to gradual improvement

On the macroeconomic front, today's purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) provided further evidence that economic conditions across Europe continue to improve gradually.

While the data support the narrative of a tentative recovery, investors remain cautious. The economic outlook is still fragile, and it would take relatively little to derail the nascent improvement. Nevertheless, today's PMI releases added to the positive backdrop that helped propel the DAX to another record-breaking session.

:
DAX eyes another record high as Middle East tensions ease once again

DAX eyes another record high as Middle East tensions ease once again

The DAX is set for another record-high attempt as renewed US-Iran talks push oil prices lower, easing inflation concerns even as Asian technology stocks remain under pressure.

DAX falls short of record high as investors lock in profits ahead of the weekend

DAX falls short of record high as investors lock in profits ahead of the weekend

The DAX came close to a fresh all-time high before fading as investors locked in profits, while higher Brent crude prices and cautious German labour-market signals limited enthusiasm.

DAX holds firm at elevated levels as SK Hynix outlook disappoints

DAX holds firm at elevated levels as SK Hynix outlook disappoints

The DAX is holding firm at elevated levels despite renewed Middle East tensions, higher Brent crude prices and continued selling pressure across Asian semiconductor stocks after disappointing guidance from SK Hynix.

CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTER

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


CMC Markets UK plc (173730) and CMC Markets Investments Limited (948126) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. CMC Markets UK plc and CMC Markets Investments Limited are registered in England and Wales with Company Numbers 02448409 and 12816952 with their registered offices at 133 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7BX.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets
Loading...
Loading...