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CMC Markets Logo (navy-20)CFD TRADING

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CMC Markets Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and a Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. CFDs and OTC options are distributed in Canada by CMC Markets Canada Inc. acting as principal. Trading CFDs and OTC options involves a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should be prepared for the risk of losing their entire investment and, in some cases, further amounts. OTC options are non-exchange traded derivatives and may be less liquid, more volatile, and subject to greater counterparty risk than exchange-traded options. CFD trading is available in jurisdictions in which CMC Markets is registered or exempt from registration and, in the province of Alberta, is available to Accredited Investors only. OTC options are offered only to eligible clients, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. CMC Markets is an execution-only dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations regarding the purchase or sale of CFDs or OTC options. For full details of our fees, please refer to our rates schedule. CMC Markets is remunerated through the spread, which is the difference between the bid and ask price. Commission and holding costs may also apply.

CMC Markets Canada Inc. est membre de l'Organisme canadien de réglementation des investissements et du Fonds canadien de protection des investisseurs. Les CFD et les options de gré à gré sont distribués au Canada par CMC Markets Canada Inc. agissant à titre de mandant. Le trading de CFD et d'options de gré à gré comporte un degré de risque élevé et peut ne pas convenir à tous les investisseurs. Les investisseurs doivent être prêts à assumer le risque de perdre la totalité de leur investissement et, dans certains cas, des montants supplémentaires. Les options de gré à gré sont des dérivés non négociés en bourse et peuvent être moins liquides, plus volatiles et soumises à un risque de contrepartie plus élevé que les options négociées en bourse. Le trading de CFD est disponible dans les juridictions où CMC Markets est enregistré ou exempté d'enregistrement et, dans la province de l'Alberta, il est réservé aux investisseurs accrédités. Les options de gré à gré ne sont proposées qu'aux clients éligibles, sous réserve des exigences réglementaires applicables. CMC Markets est un courtier qui se limite à l'exécution des ordres et ne fournit pas de conseils ou de recommandations en matière d'investissement concernant l'achat ou la vente de CFD ou d'options de gré à gré. Pour plus de détails sur nos frais, veuillez consulter notre grille tarifaire. CMC Markets est rémunérée via le spread, qui correspond à la différence entre le prix acheteur (bid) et le prix vendeur (ask). Des commissions et des frais de détention peuvent également s'appliquer.

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* CMC Markets Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of CMC Markets plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

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