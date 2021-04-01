Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Julius De Kempenaer Is communication a sector to watch in April?

RRG Research

01 Apr 2021, 16:25GMT

Julius de Kempenaer is the creator of relative rotation graphs (RRGs), as well as being the co-founder and director of RRG Research. In this excerpt from his latest article for Stockcharts.com, Julius explores two sectors worth considering in April.

The seasonal trends for sectors versus the S&P 500 going into April show many 50/50 odds for out- or underperformance. But the two sectors that stand out are interesting and important ones.

Seasonality for communication services shows that this sector outperformed 67% of the time in April and 75% in May. So, based on this seasonal trend, a good period for Communication Services may be expected.

Information Technology, on the other hand, shows outperformance 40% of the time, or, in other words, an underperformance 60% of the time.

 

What magnitude of over-/underperformance can be expected?

The table below shows the average relative return per sector versus the S&P 500.

For the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLC], that is an average of 0.9% outperformance over the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust [SPY]. For the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLK], that is a 0.4% underperformance versus SPY, which is in line with the figures from the first table.

 

Now how are these sectors currently rotating on the RRG?

The RRG above shows the rotation for XLC and XLK versus SPY over the last five weeks. The pattern could not be more clear. XLC is moving further into the leading quadrant, while XLK is pushing into lagging.

This rotation fully matches the seasonal expectations for these sectors.

For the full article, which includes a more detailed breakdown of the XLC and XLK, head over to Stockcharts.com, here.

RRG Research

Lyn Alden

Episode #56

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Lyn Alden on the network effect, Bitcoin and finding undervalued stocks

Lyn Alden, the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, reveals why the network effect is such a powerful force in investing.

01 Apr 2021
Will Teledyne’s share price benefit from FLIR acquisition?

Robotics and automation strike a bullish tone

Finding the truth of the investing universe

